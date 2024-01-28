Ciara has the sweetest family project!

On Saturday, the "That's Just How We Roll" songstress shared a timelapse video of her growing family. The clip starts with a baby picture of her son Future (whom she welcomed with her ex, rapper Future) swaddled in an all-black outfit.

As the clip continues, an older Future poses in matching black ensembles with his sister, Sienna. It's followed by an older Future and Sienna laying next to their brother, Win. The video continues with Future, Sienna and Win joined by the family's latest addition, Amora.

The video rounds out with Ciara and Wilson wearing matching pajamas and posing with their children.

"How it started…How’s it’s going! Mommy’s 9 year photo project! I’m so grateful 🖤," the Level Up" songstress wrote.

Wilson took to his respective Instagram to share the video.

"Truly Blessed 🙏🏾. Our family continues to grow @ciara," he wrote.

Ciara and the Denver Broncos quarterback welcomed their third child together in December. Wilson is a step-dad to Ciara's firstborn son, 9-year-old Future, and together they share daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3.

Last week, Wilson shared a sweet moment featuring Ciara and their baby girl.

In the photo, Ciara appears in profile while cradling daughter Amora. The songstress, 38, wears a serene expression on her face as she gazes down at her little one.

"The Most Beautiful View," Wilson, 35, captioned the image.

Ciara shared the post on her Instagram Story, crediting Wilson as the "Best photographer."

Ahead of giving birth, Ciara spoke to ET at the Color Purple premiere in Los Angeles and shared her thoughts on the responsibility of parenthood.

"The thing is -- to me -- when you bring a new life, it's such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now and they're turnt," she joked. "It's like the Three Stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like, 'What's that going to be like?'"

