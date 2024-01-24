Ciara and Russell Wilson: A Timeline of Their Love Story

Ciara and Russell Wilson's love story is one for the ages. The couple met in 2015, got both engaged and married the following year, and went on to welcome three kids together.

Since the beginning, Ciara knew Wilson was the one for her, explaining on the Call Her Daddy podcast, "We were, like, talking and talking and talking and it was crazy. Everything that we talked about, like, we were aligned on. I knew that I'd never felt what I felt in that moment."

That first meeting, which occurred when Ciara's eldest son, Future Jr., whom she shares with her former fiancé Future, wasn't even one, led to an incredible relationship and three more kids -- Sienna, Win and Amora.

Amora is the latest addition to the family, having arrived in December 2023.

March 2015

Ciara met Wilson in March 2015, following her separation from Future. Back in 2020, the couple went live on Instagram and recalled their first meeting at a basketball game.

"That was it. That was a wrap," Wilson said. "... I was sold on you."

Ciara concurred during a 2019 appearance on Red Table Talk saying, "It was different. I had never had that feeling in my life. It was just, like, calm. We were connecting in every way. His conversation, it was just different. The way that he looked at life was different. Also, the energy with my son, it just felt right. And of course, the consistency. He's consistent. That consistency is so crucial."

"He was like, 'I got you.' Just the detail. Whenever he would think about me, he would think about my son. And to love me is to love my son," she added. "We come together. It's dope. It's a different level of love."

April 2015

Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

The couple made their public debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, though the quarterback and the singer played coy about the status of their romance.

"That's why it's my personal life, I don't talk about it too much," Wilson told ET at the event. "But, there is someone in mind. I'll say that."

Ciara was likewise mum when ET spoke to her shortly thereafter, saying, "Life is amazing. And I'm really enjoying myself. He's just an amazing guy, and he's really an awesome person... very, very intelligent."

July 2015

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Once their romance was officially made public, Wilson got candid about the relationship when he revealed his and Ciara's decision to abstain from sex until they got married.

"She was on tour, she was traveling, and I was looking at her in the mirror," Wilson told Pastor Miles McPherson of The Rock Church in San Diego. "God spoke to me and said, 'I need you to lead her' and I was like 'Really? Right now?' He goes, 'No, I want you and need you to lead her.'"

Wilson said he asked Ciara, "What would you do if we took all that extra stuff off the table and just did it Jesus' way?"

"I knew that God had brought me into her life to bless her and for her to bless me, and to bless so many people with the impact that she has, that I have," he said. "Nobody's perfect, but He's anointed us to do something miraculous, something special."

Wilson, however, did share that it was harder than it sounded. "I ain't gonna lie to y'all now," he said, "I need y'all to pray for us. 'Cause I know y'all seen her on the screen now. If there's a 10, she's a 15."

Ciara discussed the profound benefits of their celibacy pledge with Cosmopolitan South Africa in 2017, telling fans, "You shouldn't feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you."



"I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship -- and once you know you're really great friends and you're what we call 'equally yoked,' where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone," she added. "Knowing that you'll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful."

March 2016

Their commitment to each other became permanent when Wilson proposed to the "Goodies" singer in March 2016.

"She said Yes!!! Since Day 1 I knew you were the one. No Greater feeling... #TrueLove," Wilson wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the giddy couple revealing Ciara's enormous diamond ring.

Ciara posted the same video on her account, writing, "God Is Good! Grateful For You @DangRussWilson. You Are Heaven Sent. I'm Looking Forward To Spending Forever With You."

Shortly thereafter, Ciara's rep provided insight into the big moment, telling ET, "Following Paris Fashion Week, Russell surprised Ciara with a surprise holiday. She was shocked when they landed in the Seychelles [off the coast of East Africa] at the exclusive resort North Island. The biggest surprise was that Russell proposed to his new fiancée at the romantic private 'Honeymoon Beach' located on North Island."

July 2016

A few months after they got engaged, the pair tied the knot in a ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. The bride wore a custom-made Roberto Cavalli gown for the occasion, which was attended by celeb guests included Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Rowland.

And, as promised to each other, Ciara and Wilson abstained from sex until they got married. The two even shared that they had been getting down a lot since becoming husband and wife.

"So, baby, you know what we're doing tonight," Ciara shared in one of her Snapchat videos, while smiling and playfully twirling her hair. Wilson chimed in, saying, "From what we did last night, I'm gonna do it multiple times."

Later that month, Wilson told ET, "We're so close. She's my best friend, and we're madly in love with each other obviously. We're the Wilsons now, so it's pretty cool."

Then, during an event showcasing the Why Not You Foundation, Wilson said that his wife has "been an inspiration since day one -- since moment one."

"And her little one, too, just watching him. I was saying to somebody the other day, being a stepfather is one of the most loving things you can do. You really learn how to love, especially when it's not yours," he said. "You realize that every kid matters in this world."

October 2016

Months after they said "I do," the couple announced that Ciara was pregnant with their first child together.

"The Greatest Blessing of All. Forever Grateful. #BabyWilsonOnTheWay," Wilson wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white shot with his wife.

Ciara shared the same pic, writing, "On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I'm excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give."

April 2017

The couple welcomed their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, in April 2017.

"Dear Sienna Princess Wilson. No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We love you," the singer wrote alongside a photo of herself lounging by the ocean. "Love, Mommy and Daddy. 7:03 p.m., 7 lbs. 13 oz."

Enjoying private time with their expanding family, it wasn't until almost a year later that the mom and dad shared the first picture of their baby girl.

"My Princess, it has been the sweetest joy having you in my life," Ciara wrote in part in an open letter to her daughter. "Since the day you were born, watching you grow up has been the greatest blessing a mom could ask for. You are the little girl I always prayed for and more. I'm so grateful for you."

They celebrated the little one's first birthday with a princess-themed party. Months later, Wilson gushed about his baby girl in an interview with ET.

"She's got so much personality," he said. "... She was dancing to 'Level Up' today, and she's grooving, and I'm like. 'Man, she's got better rhythm than me and she's 1!'"

April 2019

While they say you shouldn't mix business with pleasure, the singer and Wilson launched their joint company, Why Not You Productions, which develops TV, film and digital projects, in April 2019.

"While we work in different fields in our day-to-day, we are excited to come together to collaborate and create stories that we hope will touch people’s lives," said Wilson and Ciara in a joint statement at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We are both storytellers at heart and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That's ultimately what we want this company to represent."

They also became team owners of the Seattle Sounders FC.

July 2019

Image Group LA via Getty Images

When ET spoke to the couple at the 2019 ESPY Awards, they revealed how they maintain a successful relationship.

"I think the most important thing is, first of all, just loving one another, you know? For love, you'll do anything and you take care of one another," Wilson said. "And also communication."

"There's always a lot of highs, and there are lows, and everything else, but communication is everything," he added. "And I think when you're able to do that and take care of your kids, it's a lot of fun."

As for the possibility of expanding their family, Wilson quipped, "Now you're talking my language!"

"I love being a mom. It is by far the coolest job in life, and I do look forward to having more of those sweet little angels," Ciara shared. "And it'll happen at the perfect time."

January 2020

Ciara and Wilson kicked off 2020 by announcing that they were expecting their second child together. In the stunning pic, Ciara stood on top of a rock formation in Turks and Caicos while sporting a bikini to show off her growing belly.

"Number 3," she captioned the pic, which was taken by Wilson.

Months later, Ciara and Wilson revealed on Instagram that their baby on the way was a boy. Ciara's third pregnancy came amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought its own set of challenges for the growing family.

"We are figuring it all out and I'm just really big on trying to find positivity in the mix of a moment that could be negative or feel heavy," Ciara told ET. "I am always trying to find a way to get to that, so I have not been worried as much as I probably could have."

"We're appreciating this time that we're having together in quarantine. It's a very surreal and unique time, but I do believe there's a silver lining in all of it," she added. "There's one really beautiful thing that's come out of this, it's us spending the time we're having, because normally he'd be in training right now."

July 2020

The couple welcomed their son on July 23, writing on Instagram, "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson. 7.23.2020. 8lbs 1 oz."

The following month, Ciara opened up about the meaning of her son's name in an interview with ET.

"That is Daddy. I give credit to Dad," Ciara told ET of who picked the tot's moniker. "... Russell would always be like, 'Here's Win shortstop,' he like, plays a whole thing out. And then obviously, Harrison, it was his dad's first name, which is really sweet and precious."

"There was a lot of love and thought put into it. Russ, we would talk about names, and Russ kind of always had this name Win in the rotation, years ago, before we knew we were having a girl," she added. "He had all the good names and Win won. So Win is the name and he's so cute, he's so precious."

February 2021

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Amid the couple's busy life with three little ones, Wilson told ET how he keeps the romance alive with Ciara.

"You got to keep it sexy, you got to keep it romantic, you got to constantly put each other first, and we have our date nights every Friday," Wilson shared. "We try to do our thing and have our one-on-one time and make sure that we spend that quality time doing something fun together. That's one key thing."

Wilson added that "communication is key," noting, "We're always talking, we're always loving on each other, making sure we're constantly asking how we're doing, this and that. We always want to make sure our souls are well…We're always focused on that."

"I cherish every day with her because the days are numbered," he said. "We don't know the number, but the days are numbered, and I want to maximize each number. I want to maximize each moment and she's worth maximizing each moment, each day."

March 2022

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

The duo teamed up professionally again in 2022, this time penning a children's book. Titled Why Not You?, the book focused on self-esteem, perseverance and daring to shoot for the stars.

"The cool thing is that our kids get to be inspired and see references and examples of them in this book," Ciara told ET at the time. "[They] are so excited, it was so sweet. It kind of touches you, because we are so proud of our kids and they're proud of it too, which is really awesome, so just a really special moment when they saw the book for the first time."

Wilson agreed, adding, "The reality for us is that we want to be able to create a lasting legacy that is about inspiration, about dreaming and having that kind of mentality, and this book is just the beginning of it."

August 2023

In August 2023, Ciara announced that she's expecting her fourth child. The "How We Roll" artist posted a black-and-white silhouette video in which she dances in front of a pool and turns to show her bump as her latest single plays in the background.

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart, I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️," she captioned the post.

Wilson also celebrated the news on his page, sharing the same video with the caption, "That’s just 'How We Roll.'"

Amid her pregnancy, Ciara sat down for an interview on Call Her Daddy, during which she praised her husband.

"He's an amazing father," she said. "Watching him with all of our kids -- it is one of the sweetest things. It's one of the sexiest things, to be honest with you. I'm just saying, ladies, when a man jumps in and changes the diaper, and he's pulling up to teacher-parent conferences, it's like, 'Ooh!'"

"There's something about a man turning on that part of them, like, they're being a man for you but they're also being a man for your family," Ciara added. There's no better feeling than knowing that."

Then, in December 2023, Ciara told ET of pregnancy, "When you bring a new life, it's such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now and they're turnt. It's like the Three Stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like, 'What's that going to be like?' When this baby comes, we're going to be ready -- we don't have a choice."

December 2023

Just days after her interview with ET, Ciara gave birth to her daughter. "Amora Princess Wilson 9lbs 1oz We Love You so much!" she wrote on Instagram.

The following month, Wilson posted a photo of his wife and youngest daughter. In the pic, Ciara appeared in profile while cradling baby Amora. The songstress wore a serene expression on her face as she gazed down at her little one.

"The Most Beautiful View," Wilson, 35, captioned the image.

Ciara shared the post on her Instagram Story, crediting Wilson as the "best photographer."

