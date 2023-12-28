Russell Wilson is brushing off his job demotion with a divine approach, and his wife, Ciara, has his back.

The 35-year-old took to social media on Wednesday and reacted to the Denver Broncos benching him as the team's starting quarterback in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham. The head-scratching move comes with just two games left in the regular season and the Broncos not yet eliminated from playoff contention, though they only have a six percent chance.

In any event, Wilson tweeted to his more than 5.5 million X (formerly known as Twitter) followers, writing, "God's got me. Looking forward to what's next." Ciara "liked" the tweet, and a bunch of Wilson's fans tried their best to cheer him up with inspiring replies. One fan responded, "I'm sorry you going through this man." Another fan added, "you are a true pro NFL player keeping your temper in check no matter the outcome during this NFL season with the broncos and Sean Payton as your head coach. God has a plan for you for the rest of your NFL career. Good luck with your new jersey in the NFL."

Wilson's benching comes after he signed a whopping five-year, $242.6 million contract with the Broncos in 2022. It's been reported that Wilson expects the Broncos will release him in March, and should that happen the team will take a significant hit in 2024 in terms of their salary cap, given Wilson is guaranteed $39 million whether he's with the team or not next year, per ESPN. So, it's not all bad news, especially with a slew of teams who will be in search of a veteran quarterback next season.

Wilson's benching comes just weeks after the "Goodies" singer welcomed the couple's third child with Wilson, her fourth. Ahead of giving birth, Ciara spoke to ET at the Color Purple premiere in Los Angeles and shared her thoughts on the responsibility of parenthood, whether it's her fourth or first child.

"The thing is -- to me -- when you bring a new life, it's such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now and they're turnt," she joked. "It's like the Three Stooges, you never know what you're going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like, 'What's that going to be like?'"

