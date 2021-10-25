Russell Wilson is showing his wife, Ciara, some serious birthday love. The NFL star took to Instagram Monday to post a touching tribute to the triple threat in honor of her 36th birthday. In the slideshow, Wilson shared several photos of Ciara throughout the years, including family moments, childhood photos and snaps of the star's most stunning red carpet moments.

"Perfect in every way. God made you for me. He made you to fit perfectly in my arms. Made you to be the amazing woman and mother you are," the Seattle Seahawks quarterback gushed, tagging the photos location in "heaven."

He went on to praise his wife and all the many talents he said God has gifted her with.

"God made you to entertain the world with your gift to sing & dance! He gifted you with the ability to Tilt the room.. when you walk in ALL the furniture slides towards you," he continued. "He gifted you with the ability to smile and bring joy to ALL things! Gifted you with the ability to LOVE. Happy Birthday my Queen @Ciara Heaven sent!"

The sports star not only lavished his wife with sweet birthday wishes, but he also rented out the top of the Seattle Space Needle for a romantic birthday celebration, complete with a rose-filled walkway and some of the best views the city has to offer. Downstairs, Ciara was greeted by another set-up filled with balloons and a date night dinner and a movie arranged just for the two of them.

Wilson's not the only one showing Ciara some birthday love. Fellow celebs and several of the singer's famous friends took to social media to shower Ciara with birthday wishes and fond memories in honor of her special day, including La La Anthony, Vanessa Bryant, Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland.

Anthony too shared a slideshow of memories alongside her friend, including a photo of her son, Kiyan,14, alongside Ciara's sons, Future, 7 and Win, 1.

"Through thick. Through thin. We are in this thing called life together forever💕HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my bestie @ciara 🎉🎂I already talked to you like 10 times on the phone today but I love you so so so so much‼️," The Power actress wrote. "One day you will let me post that video of us dancing..u know which one I'm talking about 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!! Love u!!!! And thanks for finally giving that prayer away to the rest of us! 🙏🏽😘😘."

Bryant, who has shared many videos and photos with the singer over the last couple of years, simply posted a selfie of the pair along with her birthday wishes for the mother-of-three.

"Happy birthday C! I love you @ciara ! ❤️😘," she wrote.

Longtime friend, Kardashian, took to her Instagram Story to share a major throwback of her and Ciara along with a sweet birthday message encouraging the dancer to "have the best bday ever."

"@Ciara! Going through so many pics and so many looks brought me through memory lane!," Kardashian shred. "Seeing you thrive and happy makes me so happy! Have the best bday ever!"

While Rowland, posted a glowing closeup of her and "CiCi," as many of her friends call her, along with a note on how the pair became friends through being mothers.

"CiCi!! 🎂Happy Birthday🎂 You know I lovesss me some you! I am grateful for the day LaLa shared you with me and we became friends

Through being Mothers!," the former Destiny's Child singer captioned the most. "There are many qualities I love about you, but what I love about you most is your heart. It truly is a heart of gold! Love you❤️."

In February, Wilson spoke to ET about his most important tips for keeping his marriage with Ciara strong.

"You got to keep it sexy, you got to keep it romantic, you got to constantly put each other first, and we have our date nights every Friday," Wilson told ET's Nischelle Turner. "We try to do our thing and have our one-on-one time and make sure that we spend that quality time doing something fun together. That's one key thing."

Wilson added that "communication is key. Just constantly communicating," he explains. "We're always talking, we're always loving on each other, making sure we're constantly asking how we're doing, this and that. We always want to make sure our souls are well…We're always focused on that."

"So, communication, keeping it sexy, and I think the third part of it is, as a man we got to keep competing," he cracks, before explaining himself. "We got to keep competing. I think that so many times as men, I think we get so settled down on, you know, 'OK, we're good. OK cool.' And I think that you got to keep that energy throughout every day, throughout every week and throughout because it's worth it. It's worth it, and I like winning."

Watch the video below for more on the power couple.

