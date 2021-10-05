Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson's New NFL Record in Adorable Video With Son Win
Win Wilson is celebrating his dad, Russell Wilson's, recent record-breaking victory in style!
On Sunday, the 32-year-old Seattle Seahawks player became the fastest quarterback to reach 100 wins following the team's victory against the San Francisco 49ers. He achieved the victory in the fourth game of his 10th season in the league, breaking the record previously held by former Denver Broncos player Peyton Manning.
Ciara commemorated the achievement by sharing a sweet video of the duo's 1-year-old son dressed in a navy blue suit, busting a few dance moves and stomping around as the classic Queen song "We Are the Champions" blares in the background.
"That feeling when you get the WIN, and you learn Daddy made history today by becoming the fastest QB in @NFL history to reach 100 wins," Ciara gushed in the caption of the video. "Proud of you @DangeRussWilson. You inspire us all! #3 #GoHawks"
Russell tweeted his reaction to the occasion along with a photo containing the official stats, writing, "JESUS… YOU get ALL the Glory!!!"
Ciara has always been a huge supporter of her husband's career. The singer recently attended the 2021 Met Gala, where she wore a sequined football jersey-inspired gown with cut-outs at the hips designed by Peter Dundas. She rocked her husband's No. 3 jersey number with his Super Bowl ring as a sparkling accessory. Ciara completed her look with an on-theme football-shaped clutch.
"Obviously, I'm repping my husband's jersey tonight," she told ET of her look. "This is the color inspiration."
Watch the video below for more on Ciara and Russell's sweet family moments.
