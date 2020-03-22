Ruthie Ann Miles is pregnant.

The All Rise star shared on Instagram on Saturday that she and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, are expecting a baby this spring, two years after her 4-year-old daughter, Abigail Joy, was struck and killed by a driver in Brooklyn, New York. The actress' friend, Lauren Lew's, 1-year-old son Joshua was also killed in the crash. Miles, who was pregnant at the time with a baby girl she planned to name Sophia, also sustained injuries during the crash and later suffered a miscarriage.

The woman who had been charged with striking and killing Abigail and Joshua died of apparent suicide in November 2018.

"We'd like to announce our very happy news: We are expecting another child this spring!" Miles wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years... and now rejoice with us in this new life."

"We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters & are lovingly watching their family grow," she added.

Fans and famous friends quickly took to the comments to congratulate Miles on her happy news. "I'm so happy for you," Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote.

Laura Benanti added, "Oh Ruthie!!!! So many blessings! We love you so!" Ben Platt simply commented with heart emojis.

