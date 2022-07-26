Ryan Gosling to Return for 'The Gray Man' Sequel, Spinoff Film Also in the Works
Fans of The Gray Man will be thrilled to know that the Ryan Gosling action film is becoming a franchise! Netflix announced on Tuesday that a sequel and spinoff film -- based on the best-selling book series of the same name, by Mark Greaney -- are currently in the works.
Gosling will return for the sequel as the titular "Gray Man," aka former CIA operative Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six -- as will directors Joe and Anthony Russo, with The Gray Man co-writer Stephen McFeely penning the script.
"The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal," the Russo brothers said in a press release. "We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon."
A spin-off film, written by Deadpool screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, is also in the works. Netflix is keeping the details under wraps, but shared that the film will "explore a different element of The Gray Man universe."
"With The Gray Man, the Russos delivered an edge-of-your-seat spectacle that audiences around the world are loving. We're excited to continue to partner with them and the team at AGBO as they build out The Gray Man universe," said Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film for Netflix, in a statement.
The Gray Man -- also starring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton and more -- is streaming now on Netflix.
