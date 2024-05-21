Ryan Guzman is opening up like never before and sharing, for the very first time, "the two biggest fundamental moments" of his life: attempting to take his own life and the tragic death of his good friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died by suicide.

The 9-1-1 star made the revelation while on the latest episode of Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast, and it was during the very last question when DiDario -- staying on theme of the podcast's title -- asked the actor if there was anything he'd like to share that he had never shared before.

The 36-year-old pondered the question before prefacing he had been hesitant about sharing that -- nearly a decade ago -- he nearly took his own life amid his own mental health crisis.

"I've been thinking about this for so long, and there's so many things that come to mind. One specifically. I've been hesitant to actually say it for so long because it's been years upon years," he said. "About six and a half, seven years ago -- and I've never really said this out loud, especially onto a public platform -- I had my own mental health crisis and I tried, at one point in time, to take my own life."

Guzman added that "luckily it didn't work" and "luckily" he got "a second chance, by the grace of God." But that life experience altered his perspective from that very day.

"And from that moment forward, I've taken each step as an opportunity to erase what got me there and build on what allowed me to live for," he added. "So, I would say that that moment itself, in addition to what happened to my brother, tWitch, are probably the two biggest fundamental moments of my entire life, and have allowed me to have a deeper sense of mercy and empathy toward every individual."

"tWitch," the beloved DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show who was known for exuding positive vibes, was found dead in his motel room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Dec. 14, 2022. He was 40. For years and years, Guzman referred to "tWitch" as his "brother," but in retrospect, Guzman admits that the friendship lacked deeper substance.

"My brother like tWitch and not understanding what he was going through and that lack of connectivity I always felt but never acted ... it really struck a chord with me and now I can't go backwards," said the father of two. "Now I'm propelled forward. Is this conversation authentic between us or are we just saying what we have to say just so we can pass on to the next person and create whatever that is? And I'm not here for that. I would much rather have that rawness."

Ryan Guzman on the set of the Fox series, 9-1-1. - Getty

It's why he's imploring all men to lean on those who truly are there to offer genuine support. And to those who exasperate the lows, Guzman says it's a sign to ditch them and surround yourself with a stronger circle.

"I would implore that all men renounce this fact of 'You're a tough man. You have to hold all this in.' But lean on your brother. Really lean on your brother, and if your brothers aren't being there in the way they need to be, find some new ones," Guzman said. "That's another thing, if you don't have the people that are conducive to a healthy lifestyle and you're keeping on to them because of loyalty, let them go. There's plenty of other people. There's people that have been through your situation before and are more than willing to help."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

