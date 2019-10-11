Ryan Phillippe has reached a settlement with his ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, who sued the actor for $1 million in damages for allegedly assaulting her in 2017.

According to the Los Angeles court website, the entire case was settled on Thursday, and therefore will not be going to trial on Oct. 15 as expected.

The settlement comes just days before Phillippe's ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon, was set to testify. The two share two children together, Ava, 20, and Deacon, 15. Witherspoon is now married to talent agent Jim Toth, with whom she shares her 7-year-old son, Tennessee. Phillippe also has an 8-year-old daughter, Kai, with actress Alexis Knapp.

As ET previously reported, Hewitt alleged in 2017 that she and Phillippe got into an argument on July 4 of that year that stemmed from his jealousy when she got attention from other men at a party one night earlier. According to a police report attached to the lawsuit, Hewitt told the Los Angeles Police Department at the time that Phillippe hit, kicked and punched her, as well as picked her up "like a doll" and "threw [Hewitt] down a flight of stairs."

Phillippe has vehemently denied all of Hewitt's allegations, with his rep telling ET at the time, "As a staunch advocate for the health, well-being and equality of women, Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated."

"Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused," the rep added. "The claims are false."

In new court documents obtained by ET last month, Phillippe told his side of the story and claimed he was defending himself against Hewitt during the aforementioned Fourth of July incident. The documents stated that the two went to a party in Malibu, California, on July 3, 2017, though Phillippe didn't want to, and that he ended up leaving the party and going home with another female companion.

"Phillippe was shocked at Hewitt's see-through outfit, and became concerned that his children might see him with the scantily-clad young woman at Nobu -- a location frequented by paparazzi," the documents stated.

According to the documents, he was later awakened at his home by loud noises, when Hewitt allegedly entered his property without permission at 2:30 a.m. Phillippe claimed he was concerned about the safety of his female companion when Hewitt confronted him outside of his bedroom.

"Phillippe was very concerned about the safety of his female house guest present in his bedroom, especially with a loud, angry, inebriated, and jealous Hewitt sensing another girl in Phillippe's bedroom," the documents stated. "Phillippe attempted to block Hewitt's blows to his body, and frantically tried to impede Hewitt's progress toward the bedroom."

Phillippe denied Hewitt's claim that he pushed her down the stairs. He claimed that he picked her up in front of his bedroom and carried her to the stairs, but before he reached the top of the stairs, he slipped, causing her to fall back into his arms.

