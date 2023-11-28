Ryan Phillippe Shares Rare Pics With His Youngest Daughter Kai

Ryan Phillippe was in full dad mode over the weekend, sharing highlights of his special holiday with his youngest daughter, Kai.

"Had the BEST Thanksgiving wknd w these lil beauties," the 49-year-old actor captioned an Instagram carousel that featured pics of Kai and a group of gal pals enjoying some fall fun together. "Pizza was had, Elf was watched, Young Sheldon was binged (along w teen romance anime). Boba was had, boardwalk shopping, cooking of pancakes was attempted, and we found some fake snow. + the eagles beat buffalo in OT and moved to 10-1, but I think that only mattered to me.😊"

Kailani, 12, is Phillippe's only child with his ex-girlfriend, Pitch Perfect actress Alexis Knapp. He also shares daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20, with his ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon.

In September, Phillippe shared an update on his journey of "self-improvement" as he spoke out about his sobriety.

"Officially the longest I've gone since I was a teen without some kind of nicotine or marijuana in my system(among other things…)," he captioned a mirror selfie. "Feeling thankful for the freedom that comes with breaking addictions and dependency on substance."

Phillippe concluded, "Sobriety, clarity, and spiritual connectedness feels real good."

Ryan Phillippe at the Los Angeles Premiere "Miranda's Victim" at the Regency Bruin Theatre on October 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California - Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Phillippe and Witherspoon came together to support their son as Deacon released his album, A New Earth. The festivities came on the heels of a proud parent moment for Phillippe, as he opened up to ET about his kids' futures.

"The focus is really music, that's what he's in school for right now," the Cruel Intentions star shared. "He may dabble in acting at some point but he's got a great album about to come out, and he's looking at signing with a label soon. So, that's going to be his focus."

As for Ava, he said she's "undecided" about acting, but added, "You never know what'll happen in the future."

RELATED CONTENT: