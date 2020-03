Ryan Reynolds has announced he and his wife, Blake Lively, are making a substantial donation to helping those struggling to access meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor took to Twitter on Monday to announce the $1 million donation to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a**hole,” Reynolds wrote. “If you can help, visit, http://FeedingAmerica.org and/or http://FoodBanksCanada.ca.”

In an accompanying photo, the actor explained why he and his wife were making the donation, then joked about his celebrity pal and sometimes rival, Hugh Jackman.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,” he wrote. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

“Take care of your bodies and hearts,” he continued. “Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection. (Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-😢-HUGH.)”

I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you can help, visit, https://t.co/gDZHbYYurJ and/or https://t.co/2fserjQQQspic.twitter.com/4rb4WpoDKo — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 16, 2020

Over the weekend, another celebrity couple, Steph and Ayesha Curry, shared that they are also helping keep hungry mouths fed during the global crisis.

In a video posted on Twitter, the couple explained that they have partnered with a food bank to help provide 1 million meals to Oakland students who can no longer attend school due to shutdowns.

“Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily,” the athlete captioned the video. “@eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://bit.ly/33iJBwX.”

Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://t.co/nDqF7OoO0Zpic.twitter.com/nFp0w1eFqH — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 14, 2020

Justin Timberlake is donating to the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis, Tennessee, hometown.

"This is a crazy time, but remember we're all in it together," he is said to have stated on his Instagram Stories. "Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need."

Link below if you're looking for ways to donate or volunteer in your own community. Stay healthy, stay calm, and help everyone stay fed. 🙏🏼 Spread the word. @feedingamericahttps://t.co/Ixa3qi6u2Gpic.twitter.com/wepfGL4E0N — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 15, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens meanwhile made a donation to Feeding America, sharing a screenshot on her Instagram account.

