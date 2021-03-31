Ryan Reynolds Jokes About His Attire While Getting COVID Vaccine
Ryan Reynolds is loving vaccinated life! The 44-year-old Deadpool star took to social media on Wednesday to share a pic of himself getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
In the shot, the husband of Blake Lively is rocking a pink beanie hat and white T-shirt as a nurse injects a needle into his left shoulder.
"Finally got 5G," he joked in the caption.
Reynolds posted the same pic to his Instagram Stories with the "Let's get vaccinated" label, writing, "Science is sexy. The hat? Perhaps not."
Reynolds tagged Jessica Malaty Rivera, the Science Communications lead on The COVID Tracking Project.
Reynolds and his wife, Lively, have been outspoken about following CDC guidelines and staying safe throughout the pandemic. Back in December, the Canadian actor wrote on his Instagram Stories, "My kids won't see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts and uncles. It sucks. My hat's off to so many others doing the same."
Last month, Lively shared a time-lapse video of Reynolds helping her dye her hair in quarantine.
"That time I f*d my hairdresser," she jokingly captioned the clip.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amy Schumer Wears Her 'Nicest Dress' to Receive Her COVID-19 Vaccine
Michelle and Barack Obama Promote the COVID-19 Vaccine
Dolly Parton Gets 'Dose of Her Own Medicine' With COVID-19 Vaccine