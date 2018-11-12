Ryan Reynolds, Seth Rogen and More Stars React to Stan Lee's Death
Stars are speaking out following Stan Lee's death.
Paramedics responded to Lee's house in the Hollywood Hills early Monday morning for a medical emergency. He was transported to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center where he passed away shortly after. He was 95.
Celebs took to Twitter following the news to pay their respects to the man who brought a slew of comic book creations -- including the Avengers, Spider-Man and X-Men -- to life.
Ryan Reynolds, who played the Marvel character Deadpool in multiple films, was one of the first to tweet his condolences. "Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything," he wrote alongside a photo of Lee.
KISS bassist Gene Simmons thanked the legend for making his childhood "so much more exciting."
"To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters. Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others," Simmons wrote. "You will be sadly missed. RIP."
"With great power comes immortality," Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted.
Seth Rogen expressed his gratitude to Lee for "making people who are different realize they are special."
