Could Ryan Seacrest be done with American Idol?

ET has learned that the longtime host of the singing competition show has not yet been confirmed to return for the all-new season that will premiere in spring 2020. Additionally, his name was not listed on the latest press release sent out by ABC on Monday.

According to the release, last season's judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will all be returning to help find the next singing sensation, along with returning in-house mentor (and reigning Dancing With the Stars champion) Bobby Bones. The release also states that auditions were held in 22 cities across the country, which first kicked off in Brooklyn, New York, on July 23.

"We are delighted to have our judges Katy, Luke and Lionel as well as in-house mentor Bobby back

on 'American Idol,'" executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane said in a statement. "They are all credible, hugely successful artists and will bring their expertise, passion and energy to the search for America's next superstar. They have an undeniable chemistry together making for another fun and exciting season!"

After American Idol crowned Laine Hardy its season 17 champion in May, ET spoke with Seacrest about his plans for the following season.

"My plan is to be back next year, of course," he said at the time. "I can't imagine not doing this show."

One month prior to that interview, Seacrest famously called out sick and missed a production day for the first time in the 17 seasons that he has served as host, bringing in Bones to fill in for him.

Many celebs took to Twitter to address the situation, including Perry, who joked that it was "proof that @ryanseacrest is human after all." Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Seacrest Addresses Kourtney Kardashian Possibly Leaving 'KUWTK' (Exclusive)

'American Idol' Host Ryan Seacrest Takes First Sick Day in 17 Seasons

Ryan Seacrest Isn't Feeling Pressure From Family to Get Married -- Here's the Funny Reason Why (Exclusive)

Related Gallery