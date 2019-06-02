Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on Keeping Up with the Kardashians possibly continuing with Kourtney Kardashian.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with Seacrest at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Saturday, where he seemed blindsided by the very question of Kardashian wanting to leave the show.

When told that the 40-year-old reality star admitted that she'd be happy to bid her family's reality TV show farewell, he responded, "She would?"

Seacrest followed that up by stating that he understands if Kardashian needs a break after spending years under careful scrutiny, but admitted he hopes she's up for more seasons afterward.

"Well, if the cameras go away, as long as they can come back, Kourtney," Seacrest, who executive produces KUWTK, said. "You know, they can go away for a little bit, but bring 'em back so we can do another season or two. Honestly, I don't know how they do it."

"They lived for over a decade with cameras following [them]. I could not do it, no matter what they were paying them," he added, empathizing with Kardashian. "I could not do it, so I give them a lot of credit for having those cameras in their lives all the time. And I love you Kourtney. Love her."

Kardashian revealed that she craves life without cameras in an interview with Paper magazine for their latest digital issue in May, stating: "I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all. Sail away. No one will ever see me again."

The mother of three went on to admit that, while traveling the world, she often looks at destinations as possible future homes.

"I keep throwing up different places, but then I'll go there to visit and I'll be like, 'Nope, this isn't it, but glad I came,'" she said. "We've just been to Finland. And I was like, 'Check, it's great for me to visit, but I'm not going to move there.' Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I've got a lot of ideas."

"I would be very happy," she later added while discussing the prospect of a more private life, even restating, "I would be very happy."

iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert is set to air Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

