Ryan Seacrest is ready to take the wheel, but first, he's honoring the man who came before him.

On Saturday, Seacrest paid tribute to (former) Wheel of Fortune host, Pat Sajak, following his farewell to the iconic game series after more than 40 years.

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades," Seacrest, 49, wrote. "Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!"

The American Idol host's message came with a picture of him standing with Sajak, 77, and Vanna White behind the iconic wheel. Seacrest rounded out his post with a video of him, White and Sajak speaking with each other on the set.

Following the news of Sajak's retirement, it was revealed that Seacrest would take over as host alongside White, 67.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said at the time. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

Pat Sajak hosted his final game of 'Wheel of Fortune' on Friday, June 7. - Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Sajak spun the wheel one last time on Friday before he bid a farewell to the show. Sajak -- who began hosting in 1981 -- got emotional as he said goodbye.

"I have a few thanks and acknowledgements before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there," Sajak shared in his farewell speech on the Wheel of Fortune set. "It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes, night after night, decade after decade."

Last week, Sajak and his daughter, Maggie, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, where the veteran host opened up about the most touching aspect of hosting the show for four decades.

"Somewhere along the line, we became more than a popular show. We became part of the popular culture. And more importantly, we became part of people's lives. And, that's been awfully gratifying," he said.

Sajak already has his next gig lined up! The TV personality will star in a new take on Prescription: Murder, Variety reported last week. Sajak is set to act opposite Joe Moore in the play, which will run from July 31 to Aug. 10, 2025 at Honolulu's Hawaii Theatre.

RELATED CONTENT: