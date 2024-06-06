Vanna White is saying goodbye to Pat Sajak.

In a YouTube video posted ahead of Sajak's final episode on Wheel of Fortune -- which airs on Friday, June 7 -- White gave a heartfelt farewell speech to her retiring co-host.

"I can't believe that tomorrow is our last show together," White began in the clip. "I don't know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I'm going to try."

Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune for 41 seasons, starting in 1981. Sajak and White, who joined the show in 1982, have worked together on upward of 8,000 episodes over the years.

"When I first started, I was so green," White said as old clips of the duo played. "You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am, you really did."

Vanna White and Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune' in 1985. - NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She continued, "As the years have gone by, we've grown up on television, but we've also shared so much more behind the scenes. And as much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite."

The clip showed a photo montage of the pair's close families. White has two children, Nikko Santo Pietro and Gigi Santo Pietro, whom she shares with her ex-husband, George Santo Pietro. Sajak has been married to his wife, Lesly Brown, since 1989. The couple share two children, son Patrick Michael James Sajak and daughter Maggie Sajak.

"We've watched our children grow up together. We've traveled all over the world. We've eaten hundreds of meals together. We've laughed. We've cried. We've celebrated," she said tearfully. "Oh, gosh. What an incredible and unforgettable journey we've had. And I've enjoyed every minute of it with you."

Pat Sajak and Vanna White have starred on 'Wheel of Fortune' together for more than 40 years. - Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank

She concluded, "As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you'll still be close by. You're like a brother to me, and I consider you a true lifelong friend, who I will always adore. I love you, Pat."

After blowing a kiss, the clip showed White hugging Sajak one last time on stage.

Sajak spoke with ET back in September 2022, when he shared that his time as host was soon coming to an end.

"Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near," Sajak said. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."

In addition to the beloved game show, Pat Sajak also hosted 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.' - Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Following the long-time Wheel of Fortune host's exit from the game show, the 77-year-old TV personality will star in a new take on Prescription: Murder. Sajak is set to act opposite Joe Moore in the play, which will run from July 31 to Aug. 10, 2025 at Honolulu's Hawaii Theatre.

Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune in June 2023. Shortly thereafter, Ryan Seacrest was announced as Sajak's replacement, and White closed her deal to remain the show's hostess through the 2025-2026 season.

ET spoke with Seacrest in September, when the American Idol host shared the advice Sajak gave him upon taking the job.

"He is a legend. I've looked up to him forever. He's so good at that job, which, you know, is a little bit of pressure here. But he just said, 'You're going to have a great time. It's so much fun. What's better than giving away money and doing that every single night?'" Seacrest said. "I can't wait to meet the contestants and do it."

RELATED CONTENT: