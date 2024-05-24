'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant's NSFW Guess Leaves Everyone Stunned

One contestant's Wheel of Fortune answer will go down in history, but not for the right reasons.

When Wheel of Fortune contestant Tavaris Williams was presented with the category "Phrases" on Thursday, he made a NSFW guess that would forever leave the game show crowd and host Pat Sajak speechless.

Once Tavaris saw the letters "_ _ _ _ I _ T _ E B _ _ T!," he immediately buzzed in, believing he knew the right response to the phrase. But he was nowhere near the money-winning answer.

"Right in the butt!" he says, which drew a loud gasp from the audience. To this, fellow contestant Tyra exclaims, "What?!" and Tavaris knew he messed up. With a face of regret, he looks to Sajak, who lets the Florida-native down with a gentle, "No," as the audience laughs.

The third contestant, Blake, revealed the real answer when she was able to guess the puzzle correctly: "This is the best!" To which Tavaris admits was a "much better answer."

Later in the broadcast, Sajak said, "Well, Tavaris, you've already made an impression on us."

"I apologize, Pat. I was a little excited," Tavaris replied.

"We'll figure out a way to handle that tastefully," the host joked. "I have no idea what that'll be."

Contestant Tyra proved victorious, taking home $14,338. But it was Tavaris who cemented his place in Wheel of Fortune history just days before Sajak's retirement after 41 seasons.

Tavaris' inappropriate answer quickly went viral on social media. Fans couldn't get enough of his enthusiastically wrong guess.

"Wheel of Fortune gets X-rated," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"This Wheel of Fortune contestant's search history must be wild af," another fan tweeted with blushing and laughing emojis.

Even Wheel of Fortune joined in on the jokes.

"He was so close! 🤣," the show captioned the hilarious clip on Instagram.

Ryan Seacrest is set to replace longtime host Sajak on the next season of the iconic game show. In April, he talked with ET about his excitement surrounding co-hosting Wheel of Fortune with Vanna White, who confirmed her stay on the show in September.

"She's incredible. It's been so much fun," Seacrest said of White at a live American Idol taping. "I was with her a few days ago, so I know how she likes her coffee. I know she uses a Mr. Coffee machine. I know some of her favorite music."

He continued, "We're gonna get a chance to know each other on camera. But we met over 10 years ago, so it's gonna be fun."

At the time, Seacrest also divulged that filming for next fall starts as soon as American Idol wraps. American Idol's season 22 finale aired May 19, with contestant Abi Carter taking the win and judge Katy Perry saying goodbye.

RELATED CONTENT: