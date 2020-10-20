Ryan Seacrest is taking the day off from Live With Kelly and Ryan due to illness, but the 45-year-old TV co-host did not test positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Ripa shared the news that her co-host did not have the coronavirus after missing two days in the studio.

"UPDATE: Great news.. test came back and he’s negative! Ryan will be back tomorrow!" the Live! Instagram account posted along with a video of Ripa at her desk solo.

In the clip, Ripa addresses the limited, masked studio audience, saying, "We have all of these new restrictions now so this is why we have to wait until he comes back negative for him to get in here. We take it seriously."

The show had initially been operating virtually at the start of the pandemic and now, more recently, in the studio.

Seacrest recently opened up to ET about the show's new restrictions. They did some TV magic to make the co-hosts look like they're sitting closer together.

"I guess if I move my arm on that show it disappears," he quipped.

For more, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Seacrest Talks Social Distancing On-Set From ‘Live’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Ryan Seacrest on If There'll Be More 'KUWTK' Spinoffs After Show Ends

Ryan Seacrest Reacts to 'KUWTK' Ending

Ryan Seacrest and On-Off Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Split

Related Gallery