Sabrina Spellman is having a not-so-sweet 16!

On Thursday, Netflix released the first teaser for its upcoming series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The 40-second teaser, starring Kiernan Shipka in the titular role of the teenage witch, gives fans their first look at the series, which is from the creators of Riverdale and said to be in the vain of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist.

With a haunting rendition of “Happy Birthday” playing in the background, blood-red candles are lit in honor of Sabrina’s 16th birthday in the first seconds of the teaser.

Interspersed with shots of Sabrina's town, including the mortuary and her school, there are quick flashes of monsters setting up what is sure to be a creepy take on the beloved character. There's also a party scene with some unusual guests as well as a steamy kiss and some super creepy imagery.

The teaser ends with Sabrina eerily smiling straight at the camera while she blows out the candles on her cake.

The series the set to show the teenager wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten herself, her family and the daylight world that humans inhabit.

This is the first footage from the much-anticipated series, though the first photos were released last month in addition to a poster in July. Fans also got a glance at Sabrina’s love interest -- played by Ross Lynch -- back in April.

ET caught up with Lynch, 22, back in March, where he spilled about what he's most looking forward to from the series.

"I really believed in this project. I'm happy to say that so far my expectations have been exceeded," Lynch said at the time. "Just the aesthetic of everything and the actors that were cast and Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa], the showrunner, all the visions are coming together and they're effective."

The show is set to stream on Netflix on Oct. 26. In the meantime, here's more of ET's interview with Lynch:

