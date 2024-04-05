A source is clarifying that Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's recently announced divorce has nothing to do with Rebel Wilson's allegations against the latter.

"Sacha and Isla decided to separate in 2023, long before Rebel Wilson's claims were made. Their decision to split is unrelated to her allegations," the source tells ET.

Fisher, 48, and Cohen, 52, revealed that they filed to end their marriage last year via social media on Friday.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty yers, we are finally putting our racquets down," Fisher wrote over a photo of her and Cohen in her Instagram Story. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

The Wedding Crashers actress ended the statement with a note on the pair's wish for privacy, writing, "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Cohen shared the same photo and statement to his Instagram Story.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher - Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

A week before, Wilson revealed that the Borat star is the A-lister she refers to as an "a**hole" in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.

Wilson and Cohen co-starred in the 2016 film, The Brothers Grimsby, together, where she played the wife of his character, Norman Butcher.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Wilson wrote. "The 'a**hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

She previously teased naming the "a**hole," in a March 15 Instagram video.

"When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, 'Yeah, I have a no a**hole policy. I don't work with a**holes.' I was like, 'Oh yeah, that sounds sensible, logical,' but then it really sunk in what they were meaning by that, older people in the industry," Wilson reflected. "Because I worked with a massive a**hole and, yeah, I definitely have a no a**holes policy. A chapter on said a**hole is chapter 23. That guy was a massive a**hole."

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI

Following the reveal, Cohen, through his spokesperson, released a statement to ET denying the Australian actress' claims.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby," the statement read.

Wilson's memoir was released on April 2.

