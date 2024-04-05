Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Separate After 14 Years of Marriage

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have called it quits after 14 years of marriage. On Friday, the former couple took to Instagram to confirm that they filed to end their marriage last year.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty yers, we are finally putting our racquets down," Fisher, 48, wrote over a photo of her and Cohen, 52, in her Instagram Story. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

The Wedding Crashers actress ended the statement with a note on the pair's wish for privacy, writing, "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Cohen shared the same photo and statement to his Instagram Story.

Isla Fisher's Instagram Story - Isla Fisher/Instagram

Cohen and Fisher met at a party in Sydney, Australia, back in 2001. They reportedly bonded after secretly roasting the guests in attendance. Not long ago, Cohen revealed to The New York Times that it was Fisher's sense of humor that immediately hooked him. He told the outlet, "She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don't know if she did. It's taken her about 20 years to know."

The couple kept the relationship under wraps for some time, but they announced their engagement in 2004. Fisher was so deeply committed to Cohen, she told The London Evening Standard she was converting to Judaism "just to be with Sacha."

Cohen and Fisher welcomed their first child together, daughter Olive, in October 2007. Following a six-year engagement, they got married in a private ceremony in Paris in March 2010. They'd go on to have two more children, daughter Elula, born in 2010, and son Montgomery, born in 2015.

The couple celebrated 20 years together in December 2021. The normally private couple shared touching tributes to one another on social media, posting the same four-picture gallery of them as a super young couple.

Fisher wrote in her caption, "Happy Anniversary ❤️ 20 YEARS. If there ever comes a day when we can't be together keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever, Winnie the Pooh."

Cohen, ever the hilarious comedian, wrote in his caption, "Happy Anniversary my love. I'm writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."

The news of the couple's split comes a week after Rebel Wilson revealed that the Borat star is the A-lister she refers to as an "a**hole" in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.

Wilson and Cohen co-starred in the 2016 film, The Brothers Grimsby, together, where she played the wife of his character, Norman Butcher.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Wilson wrote. "The 'a**hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

Following the reveal, Cohen, through his spokesperson, released a statement to ET denying the Australian actress' claims.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby," the statement read.

Wilson previously made claims about Cohen during an appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O on KIIS FM radio show in 2014. The Pitch Perfect actress accused her co-star of repeatedly asking her to do nude scenes in the film.

"Sacha is so outrageous," she said at the time. "Every single day he's like, 'Rebel, can you just go naked in this scene?' And I'm like, 'No!'"

Noting that they had the same American agent, she added, "I'm like, 'Sacha, I'm going to call our agent, Sharon, and tell her how much you are harassing me.'"

RELATED CONTENT: