Tia Mowry is getting candid and emotional about her healing journey in the wake of her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video essay exploring the challenges and obstacles she's had to navigate since she and Hardrict officially ended their 14-year marriage last year.

"Recovering from a divorce feels like a whirlwind journey," Mowry, 45, shares in voice over alongside footage of herself doing her best to live her best life over the past few months. "I found out through the process that divorce isn't a place where we arrive, it's entering a new chapter in life with many nuances, and no one-size-fits-all handbook."

Mowry explained, "One moment you're relieved, feeling like you've conquered something significant, then suddenly emotions hit you all over again."

"It's a side of divorce that isn't often discussed, especially when there are kids involved," Mowry continued, over some home video showing her spending time with her son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5 -- whom she shares with Hardrict.

"You strive to be a role model, teaching them resilience and self-care. You try different things to soothe and release emotional buildup," she explained, suggesting therapeutic options such as "Exercise, journaling your thoughts, meditation, and seeking therapy to cope with the breakup and the dreams you had for the future."

The actress's voice was filled with emotion as she expressed her belief that, one day, she will "be able to look back on this time with nothing but warmth and gratitude for the beautiful children brought into my life and the stronger version of myself that emerged from the experience."

She concluded her powerful video essay with a message to fans, calling on them to tell their own tales, expressing, "I would love to hear your experience, share your story, because there is power in dialogue."

The former couple announced in October 2022 that they were ending their marriage after 14 years. They finalized their divorce six months later.

In June 2023, Mowry opened up about her decision to end her marriage and how she plans to embark on the next chapter of her life.

"I’m chasing my authentic self, my potential. That’s where the magic happens: when you are living your truth," she told Hello Beautiful. "That doesn’t mean that your truth is always going to be rainbows and Skittles. Joy and happiness is like a rollercoaster. What made me happy 10 years ago is different than what’s making me happy now."

In March, Mowry and Hardrict actually shared a somewhat awkward but ultimately cordial moment as they both walked the red carpet at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards on Thursday, and had an unexpected run-in while speaking with reporters on the press line.

Mowry and Hardrict kept their smiles up as they waved at one another, then clumsily hugged while laughing at their own awkwardness.

RELATED CONTENT: