Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry are living their best lives while on vacation in the South of France, and they took to TikTok to share their fun with their fans!

On Monday, the actresses shared the same video to their respective TikTok pages, showing them throwing it back to the '90s with a choreographed dance to Christina Aguilera's iconic track, "Come on Over (All I Want Is You)."

The Family Reunion star is stunning in a sunny marigold maxi dress with a billowy skirt and an off-the-shoulder top, while Union sports a slinky red mini dress with ruffles, a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical hem. Both stars are barefoot as they break out their moves, ending their dance as they hit a fierce back-to-back pose before breaking into laughter.

"Established in 1997 South of France Edition 😂😂😂😂 @Tia Mowry," Union captioned her TikTok post, adding the hashtags "#blackgirlstravel" and "#wadeworldtour2023."

Mowry captioned her post, "Romanticizing life like an early 2000s romcom with my girl @Gab Union 💃"

It isn't the first time the TV legends have delighted fans together onscreen; Union played the recurring role of Vanessa, Tia and Tamera's friend, during Sister, Sister's fourth season and the beginning of the fifth season.

And the stars are notably close friends in real life, so much so that their daughters have the most adorable playdates.

The pair let fans in on one back in 2021, when Union shared a clip from Cairo and Kaavia's first get-together, posting a video of the mini-mes taking their turn behind the wheel of a toddler-sized Mercedes Benz.

"The playdate we've all been waiting for 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 When @kaaviajames met Cairo!!!," the L.A.'s Finest star wrote next to the video. Bringing the girls together was magic and pure sweetness and comedy! @tiamowry @coryhardrict @dwyanewade 🖤🖤 #BlackGirlMagic."

Then in April of the same year, Mowry posted a video of the then-two-year-old girls set to a rendition of "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" by girl group, BFF Girls.

"Another #playdate in the books! These two @kaaviajames and #cairo have the best time together," she captioned the video. "#Girls really do have #fun Thanks @dwyanewade and @gabunion🌸🌼💐🌷🌺."

Mowry and her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, welcomed Cairo in May 2018 while Union and her retired NBA star husband, Dwyane Wade, welcomed Kaavia in November of that same year.

The Wades are currently on their annual "Wade World Tour," ahead of their ninth wedding anniversary. Last year, the couple took themselves to Spain for the weeks-long adventure, keeping their fans abreast of their many sojourns on social media.

The trip comes shortly after Wade celebrated his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame alongside top-tier athletes Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Becky Hammon, Tony Parker, the late Jim Valvano and Gregg Popovich.

Earlier this month, Wade was surrounded by his loved ones as his legacy was realized, including Union; his kids, Kaavia James, 4, Zaya Wade, 16, and Zaire, 21; his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21; and his parents, Dwyane Wade Sr. and JoLinda Wade.

The former Miami Heat star brought his family to tears as he recognized several figures in his life, from his parents to his kids to even friends Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson and Chris Paul, with an emotional acceptance speech during the enshrinement ceremony.

"Thank you all for being there for me and for loving me in the most perfect way possible. I appreciate you guys and I love y'all," Wade said of his loved ones in attendance before specifically recognizing his wife. "And my wife, Gab... Thank you for making our house a home. Thank you for making sure our kids feel seen, heard and protected when I'm not around. Thank you for learning every ref's name in the NBA and for screaming at them so I didn't have to -- saved a lot of fine money."

He continued: "I know I'm traveling for work this year during our anniversary, so I want to say, thank you for being on this journey for me -- with me, these past 15 years. Thank you for learning to love my imperfections, just as much as we enjoyed and love the moments of perfection. I love you."

Wade announced his retirement from the NBA effective after the 2018–19 season in September 2018. Throughout his career with the Miami Heat, he won three NBA championships, was a 13-time NBA All-Star, and in 2021, he was named one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history.

