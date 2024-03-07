Halle Bailey is a proud mom -- and one who is not afraid to protect her child.

On Thursday, the Little Mermaid star, 23, spoke at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards -- where she was an honoree -- about her decision to hide her pregnancy throughout all of 2023. Bailey told audience members that the "hard" lessons she learned growing up in the entertainment industry led her to "a place of protection" over her own child and family.

"There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone," she said from the stage in videos posted to social media. The singer also added that her son, Halo, "was my gift, is the greatest blessing and I had no obligation to expose him, me or my family to that unyielding spotlight."

As she addressed the group after her sister, Chloe Bailey, presented her with the award, she wiped away tears while talking about protecting her newborn son from the world. In the same breath, Bailey also called the exciting moment the "biggest joy of her life."

"What was one of the biggest highlights of my life, and to be real, one of the biggest challenges too, cannot compare to the biggest joy of my life and that was becoming a mom to my perfect little angel, Halo," she shared.

In early January, she ultimately announced that after months of fan speculation, she and boyfriend DDG had indeed welcomed a baby boy at the end of 2023. As recently as December, Bailey had concealed her baby bump underneath a ruffled dress at The Color Purple premiere.

"Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son," Bailey wrote on Instagram on Jan. 6, sharing a photo of the newborn's hand wearing a gold nameplate bracelet. "Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️."

After she and DDG publicly shared the news of their bundle of joy, Bailey faced criticism from fans who said she "lied" and "gaslit" people when it came to the pregnancy rumors. In response, the Chloe x Halle singer hit back at those who had an issue with how she handled her pregnancy.

"i never lied or even said anything about it honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went," she wrote on Instagram. "i'll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn't you do the same? and i'm gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you !😘♥️"

In February, ET talked with the happy parents from the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective, their first public outing since welcoming Halo, and they said they were over the moon with their new arrival.

"It's wonderful," Bailey said. "I love our baby so much. We're so happy."

"It's amazing," DDG added.

At the GRAMMY Awards that same month, she told ET that not only has her son been a massive blessing in her life, but that Halo has even made her more confident.

"Gucci made it for me and I feel confident. I’m really excited. I think I was excited to step back and wear form-fitting stuff after pregnancy so it's been really fun," she said of her dress. "I definitely feel more powerful and, like, more womanly, you know?"

