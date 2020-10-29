Jeanise Jones made a big impact with her scene-stealing appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Now, the sequel's star, Sacha Baron Cohen, has been inspired to make an impact as well.

A source tells ET that Cohen donated $100,000 to Jones' Oklahoma City community on her behalf.

According to the source, the money is to be distributed by the Ebenezer Baptist Church at Jones' request. The generous donation has been earmarked for shelter, food and the community's various other needs.

Pastor Derrick Scobey, of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, said in an interview with People that he and the community are grateful for the donation.

"I was blown away but not surprised because I was told about what type of heart this man has," Scobey said. "Maybe it's a little risqué, some of the things in the movie, but he has a good heart."

Jones was one of the sequel's breakout stars and fan favorite personalities, appearing as a "babysitter" hired to watch Borat's 15-year-old daughter (played by the 24-year-old Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova).

Jones was reportedly told she would be appearing in a documentary about child brides, and that the film would largely only be seen overseas.

Pastor Scobey previously set up a GoFundMe page for Jones, asking for those who appreciated her role in the film to donate to help her, as she is currently unemployed.

That GoFundMe campaign has raised $128,000, independently from Cohen's donation.

Jones has been working with the church over the past few days as the community has been struggling amid ice storms, severe conditions and power outages.

"While all these people around the world are loving how she’s the moral compass of the movie, she’s sitting here serving people in the dark and in the cold," Scobey told People. "This is who we are. This is what we do for our community, and we love our community.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is currently screening on Amazon Prime Video.

