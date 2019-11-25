Sadie Robertson Marries Fiancé Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson is a married woman!

The Duck Dynasty star and former Dancing With the Stars finalist exchanged vows with Christian Huff on Monday during a ceremony at her parents' property in West Monroe, Louisiana, Robertson's rep tells ET.

The couple used a tennis court and transformed it into a beautiful space to conduct their ceremony, and the 22-year-old bride wore a pure white strapless gown, according to People.

The wedding comes nearly six months after Robertson revealed that she and Huff were engaged.

Robertson posted a sweet clip to social media on June 9, showing how her boyfriend-turned-fiance popped the question.

In the video, Huff carries Robertson out to a sweet set-up in a secluded area, where he has a loveseat set up and a bottle of champagne chilling, before dropping to one knee. The thrilled expression on Robertson's face makes her answer more than clear, even before the couple embrace in excitement.

"I screamed YES," Robertson captioned the clip. "So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good♥️."

Robertson spent the past two weeks gearing up for the big day, and took to Instagram on Nov. 15 to celebrate getting their marriage license.

On Sunday, Robertson shared another beaming photo of herself in an all-white ensemble, which she teasingly captioned, "Feeling like imma bout to be a wifey and I’m PRETTY HAPPY BOUT IT."

