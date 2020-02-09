Salma Hayek has arrived at the 2020 Oscars and she's looking stunning in all white.

The actress walked the red carpet in a custom Gucci white silk georgette one-shoulder gown with draping on the bodice and sleeve. She wore her hair in a high bun with a goddess-inspired headpiece, and completed her look with platinum leather high-heel platform sandals and Boucheron jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While walking the carpet, Hayek ran into fellow actress Penelope Cruz and the two shared a sweet moment and warm embrace.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Before arriving for the big show, Hayek took to Instagram to let fans know she'd be arriving fashionably late.

"Late for the #Oscars but almost there! ✨ ¡Tarde para los #Oscars pero casi allí!," she wrote, showing off her dress, hair and makeup for the evening.

Along with attending the ceremony, Hayek is among the star-studded roster of presenters, which also includes Cruz, Will Ferrell, Tom Hanks, Mindy Kaling, Natalie Portman and many more.

Be sure to follow along for live updates from the 92nd Academy Awards here.

