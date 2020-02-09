Renee Zellweger Shines at 2020 Oscars in Elegant One-Shoulder Gown

Renée Zellweger is stunning at the 2020 Oscars! The actress arrived on the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, wearing a custom Armani Privé gown.

The white silk, one-shoulder column gown has an open asymmetrical neckline accented by a crystal-embroidered tubular detail. The luminous gown, highlighted with a single dramatic long sleeve, is entirely embroidered in clear paillettes and beads with subtle pale pink and blue thread detail.

The star is nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actress category for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic Judy. She is up against Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Charlize Theron (Bombshell).

ET's Kevin Frazier and Sharon Osbourne spoke to Zellweger on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday about her look.

"It's simple and classic, but not," she said about her chic dress.

She also talked to ET about her standout accessory.

"And the ring. It's alright, right?" she said of the dazzling piece of jewelry. "It's nice and soft. I won't be hurting anybody or snagging any dresses tonight."

Zellweger is a top contender tonight as she has been sweeping up all the trophies this awards season, taking home the Golden Globe, SAG Award, BAFTA Award and Critics' Choice Award. She last won an Oscar back in 2004 for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Cold Mountain.

The actress has made shoulder-baring, slim-cut gowns her signature style this year. She was pretty in pink in a Prada off-the-shoulder dress at the 2020 BAFTA Awards in London. For the SAG Awards, Zellweger looked beautiful in a midnight blue Maison Margiela number with a structural criss-cross bodice.

ET last caught up with Zellweger on the Golden Globes red carpet, where she stunned in a strapless powder blue embellished Armani Privé gown that fit her like a glove. She spoke about introducing Garland to a new generation with Judy.

"That's been a lot of fun, really, the conversations that I've gotten to have," she shared. "You would never imagine that there would be a generation of people who didn't know who Judy Garland is."

See more red carpet arrivals at the Oscars in the gallery, below.

