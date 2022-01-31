Salma Hayek Looks Stunning in Makeup-Free Selfie

Salma Hayek is an ageless beauty.

The 55-year-old actress showed off her stunning and flawless skin in a makeup-free selfie. In the snap, shared on Sunday, the Eternals star has wet hair and is rocking a blue bathing suit top as she poses for the photo.

"#selfiesunday #nomakeup," she simply captioned the photo. The comments section is filled with supportive messages and writing how beautiful she looks. The photo appears to be a similar one she shared last week, where she's also seen wearing the same top and sitting in the water on a beach.

Hayek doesn't shy away from showing off her natural self, posting several beachy and makeup-free pics.

Hayek previously shared with ET how she gets that gorgeous glow and perfect skin.

"I do a lot of rose water," Hayek revealed during the New York House of Gucci premiere in November. "I don't wash my face in the morning, just lots of rose water."

She continued, "If you get a good one, you'll be surprised how hydrating it really is, especially 'cause I fly a lot."

For more on Hayek, see below.

