Salma Hayek and her husband are more committed than ever.

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share with her fans that she and Francois-Henri Pinault renewed their vows on their recent tropical vacation -- after he surprised her with the ceremony. Hayek adorably gushed over the "best moment" of her summer, but revealed it was missing just one thing: a better outfit!

"The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal - it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa!" she joked alongside the slideshow of the sweet ceremony. "#luckyinlove #wedding."

Hayek and Pinault, who welcomed daughter Valentina together on 2007, tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2009 in Paris, France. They had a second ceremony two months later in Venice, Italy.

In a 2016 interview with ET, Hayek gushed about how she and her husband keep the spark alive.

"I still feel a little bit [sexy] because my husband is very good at making me feel like I still got it," Hayek shared. "But it's OK, it's not the most important thing in my life to feel the sexiest."

"It's not success in this or in that, or money or things or beauty. What if you're really beautiful and you're not loved? That's not gonna make you happy. But what makes you happy is, for me, my family," she added. "[They are] the biggest blessing I have."

