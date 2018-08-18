Salma Hayek Shows Off Curves in Bright Bikini on Vacation

Salma Hayek is all about living that vacation lifestyle!

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a boomerang of herself enjoying her tropical getaway by the beach in a bright orange bikini.

Hayek, who will turn 52 in just over two weeks, flaunts her curves in the post, throwing her arms up and shaking her hips as she waves her colorful cover-up behind her. A beautiful blue ocean and a stunning mountain sits in the background.

"#tgif bendito sea Dios que es viernes," she wrote to her Spanish-speaking fans, before sharing the message in English: "Have a festive #weekend."

Hayek jetted off for a vacation with her family, husband François-Henri Pinault and 10-year-old daughter Valentina, a few weeks ago, posting tons of fun bikini pics as she explored the ocean. The Frida star showed off her fit figure in a snap she posted to Instagram last week, in which she posed in a navy blue two-piece.

The Mexican actress recently opened up about raising her daughter differently than how she grew up, "because her life is different."

"What my mom taught me was very important to me, but I don’t pass that on to my daughter because she needs the opposite," she told HOLA! last year.

"Valentina and I are not very similar personality-wise. But she doesn’t have stage fright on camera," Hayek said. "In my family everyone is very confident, graceful and light. Valentina and I are the ones who panic on stage. But she gets in front of the camera with no problem!"

