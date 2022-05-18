Sam Asghari is focusing on his family following the announcement that his fiancée, Britney Spears, suffered a miscarriage. The 28-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story Wednesday to share that he would be sitting out the Cannes Film Festival this year, in light of recent events.

"Couldn't make it to Cannes Film Festival this year," Asghari wrote. "Personal life and family come first, always. See you next year."

The actor made the announcement just days after giving fans an update on how he and Spears are doing since revealing that she suffered a miscarriage.

"We have felt your support," he wrote on his Instagram Story Monday. "We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It's hard, but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Asghari added that despite the setback, the pair will be "expanding our family soon."

Spears and her fiancé revealed they had lost their "miracle baby" over the weekend -- just over a month after they announced that they were expecting.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the couple's joint post read. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news."

"Our love for each other is our strength," the statement continued. "We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Spears added in the caption of her post, "We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support," while Asghari promised in her comments, "We will have a miracle soon."

Spears, who is already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband, Kevin Federline, shared that she was expecting last month after she and Asghari took a trip to Hawai'i.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach???' My husband said 'No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!'" Spears wrote in her announcement. "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

The couple, who met in 2016, got engaged in September, and just this month, they announced that they officially set their wedding date.

