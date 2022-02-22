Sam Hunt's Wife Withdraws Divorce Complaint Hours After Filing

Sam Hunt's estranged wife has filed to withdraw her divorce complaint just hours after making her original filing.

In new docs obtained by ET, it appears that just 2 and a half hours after Hannah Lee Fowler filed for divorce, a notice of voluntary nonsuit was filed.

Per the state of Tennessee, a nonsuit allows the plaintiff to "have the right to take a voluntary nonsuit to dismiss an action without prejudice by filing a written notice of dismissal at any time before the trial of a cause."

ET has reached out to Fowler's lawyer about this new filing, as the divorce is still showing as "pending" in the county court database.

According to Fowler's original filing, the 33-year-old nurse filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee on Feb. 18. In the docs, Fowler cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason to terminate the marriage, and she accuses the country star of "inappropriate marital conduct" after claiming he is "guilty of adultery." Fowler also revealed she's pregnant and is due in May. The pregnancy news had not been previously disclosed.

Fowler lists the date of separation as Feb. 18, the same day she filed for divorce. She also stated that all hope for a reconciliation are exhausted. She's asking for alimony and a parenting plan for their first child.

The divorce filing comes six months after the 37-year-old "Make You Miss Me" singer pled guilty in his 2019 DUI case. The guilty plea resulted in the singer losing his license for one year.

Hunt, who has not been seen wearing his wedding ring this year, married Fowler in 2018 after being on-and-off since 2008. Hunt released Montevallo in 2014 to much acclaim. The album was largely inspired by Fowler, as Montevallo is her hometown. The pair had been broken up when he wrote the album.

Back in 2018, Hunt spoke to ET about how Fowler deals with his heartthrob status.

"From the beginning I never wanted to sell that," Hunt told ET. "My music... in a lot of the songs, the guy is trying to win over the affection of the female, so I think that created that character that I didn't quite really plan on creating. So now that I'm married, I sort of approach that dynamic a little differently than I used to... I don't lay into it anymore... Now I just keep it about the music."

