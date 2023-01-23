Sam Smith Reveals They Were Kicked Off Two Dating Apps

Sam Smith is swiping left on dating apps! The "Stay With Me" singer spoke with ET Canada, where they revealed they got kicked off two dating apps amid their search for love.

"I never did Grindr. I did Tinder once, I think I got chucked off of Tinder," Smith shared. "I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me."

Smith continued, "Well, I didn’t verify my profile, so I should have done that."

While Smith is no longer on dating apps, they said if they were, their profile would be dedicated to their love for their dog, Velma, and the fast-food joint McDonalds.

Smith, who has previously been linked to model Jay Camilleri, actor Andy Newton Lee and Brandon Flynn, credits the pup for changing their outlook on love and life, telling the outlet, "She taught me how to love."

"I really feel like I don’t think I loved anyone other than my family and friends and stuff… she’s really taught me that," the singer continued. "I miss her loads by the way. I haven’t seen her in ages."

The absence makes sense, as Smith is currently preparing for the release of their new album, Gloria, out Friday. Smith most recently performed on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, singing the album's title track as well as their hit single, "Unholy," featuring Kim Petras.

Calling this their "villain era," Smith told ET in September that they're ready for a full-scale return to the spotlight and to the world of music and creative endeavors.

"After COVID, everyone's feeling hungry to be around people again, and see people, so I'm definitely feeling that," Smith shared. "I've had a transitional three years in my life. I turned 30, I think I know what I want to say now, I think I know who I am a bit more, and I'm ready to have fun."

