Sam Smith may not be here to make friends, but it seems there might be an exception for the cast of And Just Like That.

In the midst of Smith's chart-topping music, the singer teased an appearance on the Sex and the City revival's upcoming second season. "Up to something unholy on set," the GRAMMY winner captioned a photo of themself on Instagram -- a reference to Smith's hit song, "Unholy" -- in collaboration with the And Just Like That Instagram account.

As to be expected, the teaser spurred a social media frenzy with fans flocking to the comment section to react.

"STOP IT RIGHT NOW," one comment read.

A viewer added, "Omggg I’m so excited for the next season 🔥."

"Surprises on the horizon!" a comment from the And Just Like That Instagram team promised.

Sex and the City devotees have already gotten something major to look forward to: the return of Aidan Shaw.

As viewers know, John Corbett, who played Shaw throughout the original series and second movie, did not appear in the first season of And Just Like That. Now, following the death of Chris Noth's Mr. Big, Corbett has been photographed multiple times on the set, most notably sharing a kiss with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw outside in New York City.

Parker aptly teased on Instagram at the time, "This. Is. Not. A. Drill."

No, SJP, it is not! For more notable season 2 sightings from the set, check out ET's gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'AJLT' Season 2: Carrie and Aidan Take Their Romance to Coney Island

Sarah Michelle Gellar Pitches 'And Just Like That' Cameo After 'SATC'

Carrie and Aidan! SJP and John Corbett Kiss While Filming 'AJLT'

'And Just Like That': John Corbett Back on Set as Aidan

'And Just Like That' Season 2: Carrie and Aidan Hold Hands in New Pics

Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms Aidan’s ’And Just Like That’ Return (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery