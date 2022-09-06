Samsung Labor Day Sale 2022: The Biggest Deals on TVs, Smartphones, and Appliances You Can Still Shop Today
Labor Day Weekend 2022 is over, but Samsung's sale is still here. Today, the Samsung Labor Day Sale is currently offering a wide selection of heavy discounts on some of the most sought-after tech. From top-rated TVs and mobile devices to home appliances, all tech essentials are on sale right now.
Elevate your entertainment setup and binge-watch your favorite shows this season in full 4K resolution with Samsung's Labor Day TV deals. Take up to $2,400 off a brand-new smart TV, such as the QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV for Samsung's most powerful 4K experience ever. You'll feel like you're in the middle of the action with incredible color, contrast, and realistic sound.
Kitchen appliances are among the best items to buy with Labor Day deals. Samsung's limited-time offers include up to $1,200 off refrigerators, $550 off washers and dryers, and so much more. Whether you're upgrading or moving into a new home, we've found the best deals on Samsung appliances you can get right now.
Ahead, check out the best deals you can still shop from Samsung's Labor Day 2022 sale.
Best Samsung Labor Day TV Deals
Save $2,400 (yes, really!) on this 85-inch smart TV that delivers all of the high-quality sounds and visuals that you expect from a Samsung.
Quantum matrix technology creates a stunning picture even in broad daylight while anti-glare technology means you can still enjoy quality visuals from any seat in the house.
If you want to stream your favorite shows and movies without sacrificing your home's aesthetic, then this frame TV is for you. When not in use, it looks just like a framed work of art.
This stylish TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
The nearly edge-to-edge display of this TV means you can watch distraction-free, while brilliant colors and a mini LED-powered picture make for the ultimate viewing experience.
Enjoy the big game or your favorite movie among the great outdoors with this water and dust-resistant TV from Samsung—now on sale for over $1000 off.
Take movie nights to the next level with $200 off a portable video projector that lets you access your favorite streaming apps and music playlists with ease.
Best Samsung Labor Day Smartphone Deals
Samsung's Labor Day sale is offering massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the Z Flip3. The three phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup are some of the best Android smartphone options for 2022 and you can now get up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit with your Galaxy S22 Ultra, bringing the price down to $500.
The Galaxy S22's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping your view clear in bright daylight. Plus, get up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit.
The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. Get up to $100 Samsung Credit to spend toward accessories. Plus, get up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit.
The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light—and now you can save up to $800 with enhanced trade-in. Plus, get $150 Samsung Credit to spend toward accessories.
A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. Take photos more easily than you ever could before with Flex mode. With a steady hand built in, all you have to do is adjust the angle and step back for hands-free selfies.
Best Samsung Labor Day Appliance Deals
Steep Labor Day discounts have arrived at Samsung with deals on appliances including refrigerators, ranges, and dishwashers. If your kitchen could use an upgrade, Samsung's Labor Day sale is hard to beat.
Samsung's new smart Front Control Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, making it easy to create delicious meals for your family.
Rapidly go to high heat for quickly boiling water and searing meat with 5 powerful burners. The cast iron edge-to-edge grates allow you to easily slide your pots and pans across more usable cooktop space.
Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge.
Save $1,180 on Samsung’s four-door refrigerator that brings a seamless look to your kitchen. The FlexZone Drawer has four specific temperature options to adjust from refrigerator to freezer temperatures.
This 30 cu. foot Bespoke refrigerator is the perfect gift for Mom. You can customize the ice it makes and the fridge doors. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App.
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using Samsung's StormWash+ system. With dual wash arms and a rotating spray jet it delivers intense cleaning performance and cleans at every angle.
Best Samsung Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals
Samsung washers and dryers are currently on sale for up to 35% off. The biggest offer right now takes $1,400 off Samsung's best-selling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Complete with Super Speed Wash, it finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance.
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
Save $1,400 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.
The AI technology on this front load washer actively recommends your wash cycle setting for each load, so you don't have to worry about if your dirty clothes are getting thoroughly cleaned. This model is available in either brushed black or ivory white.
Pair your front load washer with this smart dial front load dryer. With multiple speed options, you can use functions like the Super Speed Dry cycle to dry your clothes in just 30 minutes. You can also choose from an electric or a gas option.
RELATED CONTENT:
Samsung Smartphone Deals: Shop Labor Day Savings on Galaxy Phones
Labor Day 2022: The Best Deals on Samsung's Frame TV to Shop Now
Shop Labor Day Deals on Apple Products: AirPods, iPads, Watches & More
The Best Labor Day TV Deals to Shop at Amazon, Best Buy and More
Labor Day Sales 2022: All the Best Deals We're Shopping Now
Best Labor Day Beauty Sales of 2022: Laura Geller, Dermaflash and More
All the Best Labor Day Mattress Sales to Shop This Weekend
Give Your Bedding and Towels a Refresh at Brooklinen's Labor Day Sale