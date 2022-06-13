Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, have an exciting project in the works! ET spoke with the powerhouse couple on the 75th annual Tony Awards red carpet, and the two shared details about their upcoming Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.

LaTanya is putting on her directing cap for the revival, which she told ET will be "an exciting time and a good time had by all."

She also gushed about the production's star-studded cast, including John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Michael Potts, Ray Fisher and, of course, Samuel himself.

"All very difficult people," Samuel joked. "I'm a piece of cake."

LaTanya called the revival a "family affair," with Denzel Washington producing, alongside Brian Moreland, Tom Kirdahy and Sonia Freedman. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and husband/executive producer Todd Tucker joined the producing team last month.

"[Theater is] where we started and, you know, we always expected this to happen," Samuel said of the couple working together. "We wanted to do this kind of thing forever, so we are pleased."

Later that night, the Jacksons teamed up to present the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play to the Jesse Wiliams and Patrick J. Adams-led production Take Me Out. Jesse Tyler Ferguson went on to win Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for his role in the play.

During their time onstage, Samuel took a moment to honor his wife for directing him in the upcoming revival, noting that his first Broadway job was as an understudy in the same play 32 years ago. "So I am thrilled to be coming back in September in a revival of The Piano Lesson -- not as an understudy -- this time directed by my wife, LaTanya," he said, adding that she is "the first woman to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway."

"We are proud to be reviving one of his profound masterpieces," Samuel continued, with LaTanya adding, "When taking on a classic, artists honor the author's intent while also striving to create something new and unexpected for current audiences."

See more from the 2022 Tony Awards in the video below.

