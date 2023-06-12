Stone cold Samuel L. Jackson. The legendary actor may not have walked home with a Tony Award after Sunday night's show, but he did earn himself a new meme.

The 74-year-old star was nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Play for his performance in August Wilson's The Piano Lesson. He lost out to Brandon Uranowitz for his role in Leopoldstadt.

While the winner was being announced, Jackson's mouth was stuck in a deep frown and didn't break after Uranowitz's name was called. The expression instantly went viral with many commenting on the actor's downcast look.

Later in the show, Jackson and his wife, Latanya Richardson Jackson, took to the United Palace stage in New York City to present the award for Best Play.

The Pulp Fiction star took the opportunity to poke fun at his look, joking, "I am Samuel L. 'It's an honor to be nominated' Jackson."

Imagine pretending to think that Brandon Uranowitz did a better job at acting in ANY role than Samuel L.Jackson playing in an August DAMN Wilson play!



The actor has never won a Tony Award and this year marked his first nomination.

