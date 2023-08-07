Gesine Bullock-Prado is remembering Bryan Randall. On Monday, news broke that Randall, Sandra Bullock's longtime partner, had died after private, three-year battle with ALS, and the actress' sister took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late photographer.

"I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon," Bullock-Prado wrote alongside a smiling photo of Randall.

"ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home," she added. "Rest in peace, Bryan."

Randall's family announced his death on Monday. Like them, Bullock-Prado asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to ALS Research and Massachusetts General Hospital in Randall's honor.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family told ET. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded, signed, "His Loving Family."

Bullock, 59, first met Randall, a photographer and model, when he photographed her son Louis' birthday in January 2015. Louis is now 13, and Bullock is also mom to Laila, 11. They went public with their romance later that year, but largely kept their relationship private. Bullock has yet to speak out about Randall's death.

