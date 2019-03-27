This week, Sandra Oh is hosting Saturday Night Live and, if the show’s brand new promo is any indication, restraint is going to be in short supply!



In the clip, the Grey’s Anatomy alum is seated across a table from cast member Mikey Day as fellow SNL star Beck Bennett, clad in a lab coat, presents each of them with a marshmallow. Then Bennett explains that, just like in the classic Marshmallow Test, which measures self-control, they can either eat it or save it and get a second one.

But before Bennett can finish his explanation, Oh’s disappears. She also eats the second and third marshmallow that she receives. Then she steals Day’s marshmallow. Then she clears the plate of remaining marshmallows.



By the end, she is waiting patiently for another with a mouth full of marshmallows, which she proudly claims (with a muffled voice) that she hasn’t technically eaten them yet.

Her appearance on the sketch comedy show will be her first, as will the musical guest, Tame Impala.



The new preview comes just one month after the first promo was released for Killing Eve, teasing another round of deviant behavior between Eve (Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer), who can’t seem to get away from each other.



"I found Villanelle. I think I might have killed her," Eve proclaims while talking on the phone. However, Villanelle is later shown on the road to recovery after getting attacked by the MI5 officer in the season one finale.

Set to a chilling rendition of Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love," the trailer hints that this nerve-jangling game of cat and mouse appears to be headed to new heights.

Killing Eve season two premieres on AMC and BBC America April 7 at 8/7c.

