Paul Hill is honoring his late daughter in an amazing way.

Following Saoirse Kennedy Hill's death earlier this month, Paul decided to celebrate his late daughter's life by jumping into the harbor in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Saoirse was laid to rest earlier this week after an apparent overdose. She was 22.

In photos shared by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Saoirse's uncle reveals why Paul's jump was such a big deal -- he has a massive fear of both heights and water.

"Saoirse’s Dad, Paul Hill, has a terror of both heights and water. Having grown up in the catholic ghetto of the Falls Road in Belfast, and spent most of his adult life in 38 British prisons, he never learned to swim," RFK Jr. wrote alongside a pic of Paul fearlessly leaping into the water from a buoy. "Nevertheless, he wanted to jump off the HH buoy in Saoirse’s honor. He asked us to be there to rescue him when he hit the water."

The next pic, which Robert captioned "baptized," shows Paul being cheered on by his swimsuit-clad family as he hits the water. The "rescue" photo comes next, when a triumphant Paul smiles with one arm in the air as three family members help him out of the water.

Robert also shared a photo with Kennedy family matriarch, Ethel Kennedy, alongside himself and his daughter, Kyra Kennedy. Also in the pic are Paul and Sydney Lawford, the latter of which is John F. Kennedy's niece.

Additional pics include Saoirse with other Kennedy family members and some of her friends.

In a previous post, Robert explained more about Paul's background and shared photos of Saoirse's life.

"Saoirse’s father Paul Hill served 15 years in British prisons after UK Police tortured him into confessing to an IRA bombing that he did not commit," RFK Jr. wrote alongside a pic of a young Saoirse with her dad. "The Daniel Day Lewis film, In the Name of the Father chronicles his story. In 1993, four years after his release, Paul married my sister Courtney, a human rights activist. Saoirse, whose name is Gaelic for 'freedom' was passionate about justice and her Irish heritage."

Robert, who also gave a eulogy, isn't the only Kennedy to honor Saoirse. Both Maria Shriver and her daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, took to social media to honor their late family member too.

