Strahan and Sara host Sara Haines and her husband, Max Shifrin, just welcomed their third child together!

The happy couple took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a photo of themselves in a hospital bed, cradling their adorable newborn baby.

"WE DID IT @maxshifrin !! Our beautiful baby boy, Caleb Joseph has arrived… We couldn’t be more IN LOVE with our little guy and can’t wait for him to meet Alec and Sandra," Haines wrote in the caption, referring to the couple's 3-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter.

"Thank you to everyone for all of the kind messages. We couldn’t do this without the love & support from our family, friends and incredible doctors & nurses," Haines added. "Let the sleep deprivation begin!!"

The 41-year-old host first announced that she and Shifrin were expecting their third child back in January.

"We just figured out our one-on-one defense and now we have to move to a zone," Haines' rep said in a statement to People at the time. "Max and I are super excited while also being terrified! We are so grateful."

Congrats to the happy family!

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'GMA Day' Co-Host Sara Haines Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Michael Strahan Tears Up in Sweet Family Birthday Moment From Sara Haines

Michael Strahan to Co-Host 3rd Hour of 'Good Morning America' With Sara Haines

'The View' Names Sara Haines New Co-Host for Season 20

Related Gallery