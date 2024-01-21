Sarah Ferguson is experiencing another setback in her health journey.

A representative for the Duchess of York tells ET that Ferguson has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma. Ferguson's diagnosis comes after a series of moles were removed from her body when she underwent reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy.

The rep for Ferguson, 64, says that she finds the news of her skin cancer "distressing."

"She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits," the rep said in a statement.

According to the rep, the duchess wanted to extend her gratitude to the medical professionals and encourage everyone to have their moles checked.

"The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was," the rep continued. "She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."

ET has learned that the duchess is being treated by Dr. Andrew Furness, consultant medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, and Catherine Borysiewicz, consultant dermatologist at the King Edward VII Hospital in London, and has been recuperating at the MAYRLIFE clinic in Austria.

In addition to Ferguson's diagnosis, skin cancer is an important touchstone in her family's lives, as her oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, is patron of the British Skin Foundation and has worked with cancer patients over the years.

The news of Ferguson's skin cancer comes six months after she underwent surgery for breast cancer.

In June, Ferguson's rep released a statement sharing the news. "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully," the statement said. "The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family. The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."

The statement continued, "She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

The following month, Ferguson opened up about the eight hour mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

Ferguson's news comes on the heels of a week of health concerns in the royal family. On Wednesday, Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton was recovering from a planned abdominal surgery and would likely be in the hospital for 10 to 14 days followed by a lengthy recovery period back at home.

The same day, Buckingham Palace shared that King Charles III would be seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement said. "The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

