Sarah Ferguson is opening up about her breast cancer diagnosis.

In a new episode of her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, Ferguson revealed that she almost skipped the appointment that led to her diagnosis.

"It was after a bank holiday, and I live in this area -- in the Windsor area -- and it was a hot day, and I didn't feel like going to London. It’s easy to put it off -- 'I'll do it next week,'" Ferguson explained before sharing that it was her sister who urged her to go to the doctor. "My sister, who's wonderful from Australia, I always normally do what she says because she gets so cranky. She said, 'No -- go. I need you to go. I need you to go."

In addition to highlighting her work in cancer research, Ferguson also made mention of her father, who died of prostate cancer and his insistence on getting screened.

"My father died of prostate cancer, and it was very interesting because he went on the radio and he said on the radio, 'Please, please, please go and get checked.' It doesn't matter. Go and get checked. It doesn't matter what you're doing. Don't say it's not going to happen to you. Doesn't matter if you feel fine. Cancer can be so silent. Such a silent little hiding thing which hides in the cells."

"Go get screened. Go get checked," she added.

While speaking to listeners, Ferguson shared that it was during a routine mammogram when a shadow was discovered, and it was determined that swift action needed to be taken.

"Had it not been for that extraordinary -- they put an injection in you, contrast and it shows the contrast, and it shows them where to go. And if I hadn't had done that -- it was only a shadow," Ferguson, who taped the podcast ahead of undergoing mastectomy surgery explained. "They wouldn't have found out that it needs to be immediately sorted."

On Sunday, a representative for the Duchess of York confirmed the news in a statement to ET.

"Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully," the statement said. "The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family. The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."

The statement continued, "She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

While the diagnosis is daunting, Ferguson told listeners that she's taking it as a "gift" and reminder to nurture her life.

"I'm taking this as a real gift to me to change my life, to nurture myself," Ferguson, who shares daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with ex-husband Prince Andrew, explained. "To stop trying to fix everyone else."

She added, "For this one, it feels now as though it's allowing me to really, truly go into what I've always wanted, which is to be super fit, mind, body soul."

