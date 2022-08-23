Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams walked down the aisle over the weekend and their wedding was nothing short of romantic, so it only made sense that the Love Island USA host had the perfect gowns to match. Designer Vera Wang shared the first look at Hyland's custom Vera Wang Haute ceremony dress Monday morning.

"Sarah chose a light ivory silk faille sweetheart ballgown with a hand pleated bodice and French tulle sleeves accented by a high slit and a delicately gathered cathedral length Italian tulle veil with hand appliqué macramé lace border," Wang wrote.

Hyland wore her long, dark longs in a loose bun. She kept the rest of her look simple, opting for minimal jewelry and bright, white pumps.

"CHARM PERSONIFIED🙏. So happy to share in your happiness!," Wang added. "Much love. XXV🤍."

Wang shared another shot of the bride pre-ceremony, which showed off the gorgeous gown from another angle.

"A beautiful private moment pre-ceremony…… - @verawang," Wang captioned the pic.

The dress designer also shared a look at one of Hyland's after-party dresses, which featured a draped neckline.

"For the afterparty, Sarah chose a soft white Italian crepe gown with a draped neckline, hand placed macramé lace and draped Italian tulle sleeves," Wang shared before once again congratulating the bride and groom. "Sunset on a beautiful wedding …Wishing you both a wonderful new life together!"

According to Vogue, the bride donned one more look at her long-awaited wedding: a silk gown with an asymmetrical neckline by Galia Lahav.

On Monday, Hyland shared an official portrait from the milestone event. Posing in her first after-party dress, Hyland stood beside Adams, who looked dapper as ever in a black tuxedo, as the sun set on their wedding day.

"✨8.20.22✨," Hyland captioned the photo.

The 31-year-old former Modern Family actress and the 38-year-old Bachelor in Paradise star got married on Saturday during an intimate ceremony. According to E!, the pair tied the knot at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Barbara.

The wedding turned out to be a Modern Family reunion, with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen, all in attendance for Hyland's big day.

The couple started dating in 2017, and met for the first time just three days before Hyland underwent her second kidney transplant. The two got engaged two years later in July 2019, when Adams popped the question during a romantic tropical vacation.

Hyland and Adams have postponed their wedding twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, and ended up celebrating their original wedding date in August 2020 at a winery with friends. Shortly thereafter, Adams told ET he was hoping the third time's the charm.

"We kind of set up this big wedding. Then, it got postponed, So then, we set it up again. Then, it got postponed," Adams said. "We're kind of so committed that we're like, 'Well, we got to have the big wedding.' And so, it's coming."

"We have a lot of rich friends. We want them to give us gifts," he quipped. "So, we're going to do it and hopefully it's not going to get postponed again. Fingers crossed."

Back in February, Hyland said that, while she wasn't opposed to eloping with her groom, Adams would likely shoot down the idea.

"Naturally we talked about all of the options since we had to cancel ours, but I am totally fine with eloping. Either Vegas or going to the south of France just the two of us," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "But Wells is such a romantic and he wants everybody to be there. Maybe that says he loves his family more than I do but I don’t know I think that hopefully this will be the year... But we’re going to have the people that we love there, which is a lot of people, so we want everybody to be safe."

The couple have shared several stunning, black-and-white engagement shots leading up to their big day on Instagram, with the last of them signaling that Hyland and Adams were anxious to make things official.

"8.8.20 ✨ 2 years of would be marriage bliss. I Love You to Pluto and Back 🤍," they wrote, referencing their original wedding date. "Let’s make it official already 😏."

For more on the pair, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

'Modern Family' Stars Reunite for Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams' Wedding

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married

Revealed: This Is What's On Sarah Hyland's Amazon Wedding Registry

Wells Adams on Why He and Sarah Hyland Aren't Rushing to Plan Their Wedding (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery