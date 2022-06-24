Sarah Jessica Parker Asks Fans to Stop Calling Her Gray Hair 'Brave'
Sarah Jessica Parker is tired of being commended for actions that she considers ordinary. In new interviews with both InStyle and Allure, the actress spoke openly about her graying hair, and why she's not too mad about it.
"I don't think about it," she told InStyle, "I mean, that's the God's honest truth."
The 57-year-old actress only really became aware that everyone else was thinking about her gray hair last summer, when photographers released shots of her dining in Manhattan with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. According to Allure, the images -- along with headlines about her graying strands -- went viral.
"It became months and months of conversation about how brave I am for having gray hair," she told Allure. "I was like, please please applaud someone else's courage on something!"
Now, SJP is the spokesperson for RoC's #LookForwardProject, which celebrates the power of optimism in an effort to shift women's aging anxiety into "joy about living." SJP told both InStyle and Allure that she's sure all this stress over aging comes from misogyny, a phenomenon she hopes her RoC partnership can combat.
"I think the anxiety is legitimate and well-placed because there is such a huge amount of focus and attention on women and aging," she told InStyle. To further the point for Allure, she pointed out that the gray-haired photos of her from last summer also included shots of Andy Cohen, who "has a full head of beautiful gray hair. But no one mentioned him, sitting right next to me," she said. "I'm not angry, it's just an observation."
Looking forward, SJP also has a growing list of things that have improved with her age. "We spend so much time talking about the accumulation of time spent adding up in wrinkles, and it's the weirdest thing that we don't say it adds up to being better at your job, better as a friend, better as a daughter, better as a partner, better as a caregiver, better as a sister," she told Allure. "I meet women all the time and I'm like, 'You are beautiful.' I could stare at them a million years. But I guarantee it has nothing to do with whether they're 18 or 78."
