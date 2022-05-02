All hail the queen of the Met Gala. Sarah Jessica Parker showed up at the annual affair at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in a voluminous black-and-white patch-worked bodice and pleated skirt, complete with Swarovksi crystal buttons. But a SJP Met Gala look would not be complete without a headdress, and Monday night's did not disappoint.

The black-and-white feathered looked came with a custom veil, embellished with black stones and the perfect pop pf color, thanks to a magenta rose right at the center of the headdress.

This look was inspired by an 1860’s ensemble by Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley -- a prominent designer, seamstress, author, philanthropist and social activist active during the Gilded Age, who made history as the first Black female fashion designer in the White House.

This year's Met Gala will accompany the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the theme "Gilded Glamour and White Tie," and Parker brought a slice of 1800s Americana with her to the carpet in the stunning look by Christopher John Rogers. Her headdress is by Philip Treacy -- who has designed many toppers for Parker over the years, including that epic mohawk for the 2013's Punk: Chaos to Couture themed ball.

John Shearer / Getty Images

John Shearer/Getty Images

Parker was missing her usual Met Gala plus one, Andy Cohen, who didn't attend as he just welcomed his daughter, Lucy, via surrogate. He recently shared a sweet picture of his son, Ben, meeting his little sister for the first time on Instagram.

Parker's presence was welcomed after she did not attend 2021's gala.

2018's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination was Parker's last appearance at the Gala. She attended alongside her BFF, Cohen, but all eyes were clearly on the And Just Like That star, who stunned in an elaborate golden Dolce & Gabbana gown with a corset top and epic, flowing train, embellished with shining red sacred hearts.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The star of the ensemble was another Parker headpiece -- a full, miniature nativity scene staged inside an intricately decorated golden chapel.

While her absences have been few and far between, Parker has always made a statement on the steps of the Met.

Parker recently looked back on some of her best Met Gala looks and a few nerve-racking moments too, as part of Vogue's "Life in Looks" segment -- including a 2006 Met Gala moment with Alexander McQueen that the 57-year-old actress said was anything but fun.

"When I was invited and told the theme, I said out loud [that] I really wish I could go with -- we called him Lee -- I wish I could go with Lee. I wish I could go with McQueen," Parker began of 2006's affair, themed AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion.

She continued, "A bunch of things came to mind. A -- he would say no, he's already been asked, he's called for, he's obliged. And I didn't really know him well enough to be so presumptuous. I summoned the courage or whatever was needed, and I reached out and asked would he consider attending with me, meaning more so, me with him. Could I be with him that night? And he said yes."

What strikes Parker most about their red carpet photo from the gala today -- which saw the pair in matching plaid looks -- was the position of their heads in the picture.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

"What strikes me about this photograph, is where our heads are and how careful I'm being, or cautious, or the shyer he was, the more shy I became. And I see that in this," Parker shared. "I'm being very careful of him. I feel like I'm literally saying, 'Are you OK?'"

"It wasn't a fun night," she continued. "It was, but it wasn't because I was nervous. I just wanted him to be OK. He knew how I felt about him, and there was like, so much affection and such a deep admiration."

As for one of her favorite looks over the years, Parker said it would have to be 2013's Punk: Chaos to Couture ensemble -- which included a mohawk headpiece so tall, she had to sit on the floor of a car on her way to the annual gala.

"I had to sit on the floor to get to the Met, because the headpiece did not fit if I sat in a seat," she revealed.

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

"You always work really hard. Sometimes, it comes together in surprising ways, sometimes it's exactly as you planned. Sometimes you fall short, for any number of reasons. And this was just one of those things that it just all arrived at the same time, and everybody did their job."

Entertainment Tonight is on the red carpet so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night.

RELATED CONTENT

Why Sarah Jessica Parker Says 2006 Met Gala 'Wasn't a Fun Night'

Met Gala 2022: Celebrity Co-Chairs Revealed

Star Sightings: Janel Parrish, Zoey Deutch and More Celebs

Met Gala 2021: Fashion Secrets From the Stars' Show-Stopping Looks This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery