That dog owes her $380! Sarah Jessica Parker is reflecting on the good times and bad by taking a trip back into theSex and the Cityarchives ahead of the series' reboot, And Just Like That.
On Monday, the 56-year-old actress, who plays fashionista Carrie Bradshaw in the franchise, posted two photos of her chewed up turquoise heels (circa 1996) that were originally chewed up by Aidan's (John Corbett) dog, Pete, when Carrie and Aidan were attempting to move in together.
Parker simply captioned the pics "unearthed," and was surprised when fans immediately recognized the footwear.
"You guys are sooooooo good!!!!!!! Xxx," she commented on the post, adding, "I just cannot get over how much everyone knows and recalls. It astounds and touches me. Deeply! X."
The fashion-forward star added that she's returned to the Sex and the City archives to look back on some of the show's boldest fashion moments.
"P.S. They have been in archive all these past years. Seeing them again.... Well. X," she wrote.
Though the SATC reboot might be taking a trip down memory lane, there will also be some fresh new additions to the cast when the HBO Max spinoff premieres. Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramirez has joined the cast of And Just Like That... as a series regular. Ramirez will be playing a new non-binary and queer character named Che Diaz. In addition to Parker returning as Carrie, pals Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis will also return as Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York.
