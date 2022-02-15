Sarah Jessica Parker Responds to 'And Just Like That' Criticism

Sarah Jessica Parker is steering clear of any negativity regarding And Just Like That. HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot recently aired its season 1 finale to mixed reviews, but that isn't getting the show's leading lady down.

On Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan asked what Parker made of the criticism of the show, which revisits the lives of Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), who are well into their 50s.

"I haven't read anything, so I don't know about any chatter," she told Cohen. "I guess I'm grateful that we're doing anything that affords conversation. If it promotes it, that's great."

One criticism she did address was how fans felt Carrie did nothing to help her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), in the wake of his heart attack. Fans noted that Carrie could have called 9-1-1 in an attempt to save his life, but instead was shown sitting on the ground holding him while he was still conscious.

"I always think of that particular moment... it's a suspended animation, this moment where everything stops," she explained. "In my head, she struggled through this moment and tried to get him to be responsive and she came to her senses, I'm going to say after about two to three seconds, and then of course she called 9-1-1 and got all the help she needed from professionals."

As for how the show handled the absence of actress Kim Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones, Parker seemed pleased.

"I can take no credit to how we handled it except I got to convey the messages since they're not spoken," she said of the texts between Carrie and Samantha. "But it is Michael Patrick King, who is our showrunner and our head writer, and his extraordinary group of amazingly talented writers. It was an idea because Samantha is not gone."

She added of Cattrall's absence, "The actress who played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren't absent from your life when you don't want them to be. And I thought that in typical Michael Patrick fashion, he threaded it through with grace and dignity and respect and love and affection for that character. And I thought it mimicked many friendships that challenged each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way because it's too painful."

And Just Like That season 1 is streaming on HBO Max.

