Sarah Jessica Parker Responds to 'And Just Like That' Criticism
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Whether She Would Be OK With Kim Ca…
Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Ripped Body in Latest Pics
Tom Brady Retires: What’s Next for the Former NFL Star
Meghan McCain Speaks Out Against 'The View' Over Handling of Gol…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei Get Candid About Their Sex Lif…
'Phat Tuesdays': Guy Torry Shares the Origin Story of the All-Bl…
'And Just Like That' Finale: Miranda Makes a Surprising Choice W…
Jeff Zucker Steps Down as CNN President After Disclosing Relatio…
‘And Just Like That’s Mario Cantone on the Loss of TV Husband Wi…
Chris Lane Admits He Never Wanted to Be a Husband or Father Befo…
'Sister Wives': Robyn Tears Up Over Other Wives' Crumbling Marri…
Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver Dish on Workouts and Weddin…
Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Kanye West's Public 'Attacks' Amid …
Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott
'90 Day Fiancé's Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison
'Summer House's Paige DeSorbo on Season 6, Craig Conover Love Tr…
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Recreatin…
Prince William Jokes With Kate Middleton Over Having More Childr…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kim Finally Convinces Usman to Sleep in Her Room
Sarah Jessica Parker is steering clear of any negativity regarding And Just Like That. HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot recently aired its season 1 finale to mixed reviews, but that isn't getting the show's leading lady down.
On Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan asked what Parker made of the criticism of the show, which revisits the lives of Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), who are well into their 50s.
"I haven't read anything, so I don't know about any chatter," she told Cohen. "I guess I'm grateful that we're doing anything that affords conversation. If it promotes it, that's great."
One criticism she did address was how fans felt Carrie did nothing to help her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), in the wake of his heart attack. Fans noted that Carrie could have called 9-1-1 in an attempt to save his life, but instead was shown sitting on the ground holding him while he was still conscious.
"I always think of that particular moment... it's a suspended animation, this moment where everything stops," she explained. "In my head, she struggled through this moment and tried to get him to be responsive and she came to her senses, I'm going to say after about two to three seconds, and then of course she called 9-1-1 and got all the help she needed from professionals."
As for how the show handled the absence of actress Kim Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones, Parker seemed pleased.
"I can take no credit to how we handled it except I got to convey the messages since they're not spoken," she said of the texts between Carrie and Samantha. "But it is Michael Patrick King, who is our showrunner and our head writer, and his extraordinary group of amazingly talented writers. It was an idea because Samantha is not gone."
She added of Cattrall's absence, "The actress who played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren't absent from your life when you don't want them to be. And I thought that in typical Michael Patrick fashion, he threaded it through with grace and dignity and respect and love and affection for that character. And I thought it mimicked many friendships that challenged each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way because it's too painful."
And Just Like That season 1 is streaming on HBO Max.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall Ever Joining 'And Just Like That'
Sarah Jessica Parker Bids Farewell to Season 1 of 'And Just Like That'
'SATC' Stars Release Joint Statement Following Chris Noth Allegations
Related Gallery